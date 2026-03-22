KRK Thanks Aditya Dhar, Says Film Reveals ‘Congress Did A Good Job For The Country’

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As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations online, film critic Kamaal R Khan has weighed in with a sharp critique. From questioning the film’s internal timeline to calling out its narrative choices, his remarks have quickly stirred discussion across social media.

ALSO READ: ‘Proud Andhbhakt Of PM Modi’: Renu Desai Backs Dhurandhar 2, Urges Viewers To Watch

Timeline Detail Raises Eyebrows

1) RAW was established in 1968 by Indira Ji

2) Jameel Jamali Raw Agent was sent to Pakistan in 1981 by Indira Ji.

3) Ranveer Singh (Sikh Boy) raw Agent was sent to Pakistan in 2004 by PM Manmohan Singh Ji.

4) Ilyas Kashmiri was killed in 2011 during rule of Manmohan Ji.

5) SP… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 22, 2026

One particular scene has drawn attention, prompting KRK to question the film’s consistency. The issue revolves around a character believed to be inspired by Ilyas Kashmiri, who, in real life, died in 2011.

However, in the film, the same character is shown watching news related to a 2023 incident, creating what KRK suggests is a noticeable mismatch.

Talking about this, he wrote, "1) RAW was established in 1968 by Indira Ji 2) Jameel Jamali Raw Agent was sent to Pakistan in 1981 by Indira Ji. 3) Ranveer Singh (Sikh Boy) raw Agent was sent to Pakistan in 2004 by PM Manmohan Singh Ji. 4) Ilyas Kashmiri was killed in 2011 during rule of Manmohan Ji. 5) SP Chaudhary Aslam was killed in January 2014 during rule of Manmohan Ji."

He added with a hint of sarcasm:

"Wow! Thanks to @AdityaDharFilms bhai for revealing that @INCIndia did such a good job for the country!🙏🏼"

Criticism Of Characters And Narrative Choices

Beyond the timeline, Kamaal R Khan also shared a detailed review of the film on his YouTube channel. In his review, he claimed that Aditya Dhar has “publicised” Dawood Ibrahim through the storyline.

He says, "In my opinion, the film unnecessarily glorifies Dawood Ibrahim, it didn’t really need this character. His entire track feels like a waste of time.’

He further pointed out that some portions of the narrative could have been trimmed for better impact.

‘Overstretched’ Action Sequences

A major part of his critique focused on the film’s length and action design.

"The action sequences feel excessively stretched. Right at the beginning, there’s a sequence where Ranveer Singh’s character is seen taking down enemies continuously for nearly 15 minutes."

He added that the climax follows a similar pattern, "Even towards the end, the action runs for close to 30 minutes where Major Iqbal was to be killed. In my view, such extended sequences weren’t really necessary. The film currently runs for around 4 hours, had it been trimmed to about 2.5 hours, it would have been far more engaging."

Questions Around Dialogue And Audience Reaction

KRK also raised concerns about the film’s use of language, questioning audience reactions to it.

"Almost every third or fourth dialogue includes abusive language, and surprisingly, audiences seem to be applauding it. If that’s the case, then why do people object to songs by artists like Badshah or Nora Fatehi? Compared to those, the film’s dialogues are far more explicit."

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge already drawing both praise and criticism, KRK’s remarks have added another layer to the ongoing discourse. While the film continues its strong box office run, discussions around its creative choices show no signs of slowing down.