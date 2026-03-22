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HomeEntertainmentKRK Thanks Aditya Dhar, Says Film Reveals ‘Congress Did A Good Job For The Country’

KRK Thanks Aditya Dhar, Says Film Reveals ‘Congress Did A Good Job For The Country’

KRK reviews Dhurandhar 2, questions timeline inconsistencies and criticises long action sequences and dialogues.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations online, film critic Kamaal R Khan has weighed in with a sharp critique. From questioning the film’s internal timeline to calling out its narrative choices, his remarks have quickly stirred discussion across social media.

ALSO READ: ‘Proud Andhbhakt Of PM Modi’: Renu Desai Backs Dhurandhar 2, Urges Viewers To Watch

Timeline Detail Raises Eyebrows

One particular scene has drawn attention, prompting KRK to question the film’s consistency. The issue revolves around a character believed to be inspired by Ilyas Kashmiri, who, in real life, died in 2011.

However, in the film, the same character is shown watching news related to a 2023 incident, creating what KRK suggests is a noticeable mismatch.

Talking about this, he wrote, "1) RAW was established in 1968 by Indira Ji 2) Jameel Jamali Raw Agent was sent to Pakistan in 1981 by Indira Ji. 3) Ranveer Singh (Sikh Boy) raw Agent was sent to Pakistan in 2004 by PM Manmohan Singh Ji. 4) Ilyas Kashmiri was killed in 2011 during rule of Manmohan Ji. 5) SP Chaudhary Aslam was killed in January 2014 during rule of Manmohan Ji."

He added with a hint of sarcasm:

"Wow! Thanks to @AdityaDharFilms bhai for revealing that @INCIndia did such a good job for the country!🙏🏼"

Criticism Of Characters And Narrative Choices

Beyond the timeline, Kamaal R Khan also shared a detailed review of the film on his YouTube channel. In his review, he claimed that Aditya Dhar has “publicised” Dawood Ibrahim through the storyline.

He says, "In my opinion, the film unnecessarily glorifies Dawood Ibrahim, it didn’t really need this character. His entire track feels like a waste of time.’

He further pointed out that some portions of the narrative could have been trimmed for better impact.

‘Overstretched’ Action Sequences

A major part of his critique focused on the film’s length and action design.

"The action sequences feel excessively stretched. Right at the beginning, there’s a sequence where Ranveer Singh’s character is seen taking down enemies continuously for nearly 15 minutes."

He added that the climax follows a similar pattern, "Even towards the end, the action runs for close to 30 minutes where Major Iqbal was to be killed. In my view, such extended sequences weren’t really necessary. The film currently runs for around 4 hours, had it been trimmed to about 2.5 hours, it would have been far more engaging."

Questions Around Dialogue And Audience Reaction

KRK also raised concerns about the film’s use of language, questioning audience reactions to it.

"Almost every third or fourth dialogue includes abusive language, and surprisingly, audiences seem to be applauding it. If that’s the case, then why do people object to songs by artists like Badshah or Nora Fatehi? Compared to those, the film’s dialogues are far more explicit."

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge already drawing both praise and criticism, KRK’s remarks have added another layer to the ongoing discourse. While the film continues its strong box office run, discussions around its creative choices show no signs of slowing down.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What specific timeline inconsistencies has KRK pointed out in Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

KRK noted a character, possibly based on Ilyas Kashmiri who died in 2011, is shown watching a 2023 news incident. This creates a chronological mismatch within the film's narrative.

According to KRK, how does Dhurandhar: The Revenge portray Dawood Ibrahim?

KRK claims the film unnecessarily glorifies Dawood Ibrahim, suggesting his storyline track was a waste of time and that the character wasn't essential to the plot.

What is KRK's opinion on the action sequences in the film?

KRK found the action sequences excessively stretched, citing a 15-minute continuous fight at the beginning and a 30-minute climax. He believes trimming these would improve engagement.

What concern has KRK raised regarding the film's dialogue?

KRK questioned the high frequency of abusive language in the dialogues and noted audience applause for it. He compared it to other artists' work, finding the film's language more explicit.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamaal R Khan Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2
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