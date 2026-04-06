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Tollywood’s box office journey in 2026 has been a mixed bag so far, with only a handful of films managing to make a notable impact. As the industry looks for its next big theatrical success, all eyes are now on the upcoming release of ‘Dacoit’, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. With its theatrical debut just around the corner, the film’s opening day performance is already a topic of speculation. But can it truly secure a place among the year’s top Tollywood openers?

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Limited Buzz Ahead Of Release

Despite the anticipation surrounding the cast, ‘Dacoit’ has struggled to generate significant pre-release momentum. The recently released trailer received a mixed response from audiences, failing to create the kind of widespread excitement typically associated with major theatrical releases.

At this stage, the film has not managed to build strong buzz in the market. With only a few days left before its release on Friday (10 April), there appears to be limited scope for a dramatic shift in public interest. However, the current lack of major Telugu releases could still work in its favour, potentially giving ‘Dacoit’ some breathing room at the box office.

Opening Day Box Office Expectations

Industry expectations suggest that ‘Dacoit’ may face challenges in delivering a strong opening day collection at the Indian box office. Based on current trends and pre-release traction, the film is unlikely to secure a spot among the top three Tollywood openers of 2026.

To break into the top three, it would need to surpass the performance of Anaganaga Oka Raju, which recorded approximately Rs 5.5 crore on its opening day. Given the absence of a holiday boost and relatively subdued hype, this target appears difficult to achieve.

However, there remains a possibility for the film to outperform Bharatha Mahasayulaku Vignyapti, which opened at around Rs 2.6 crore, potentially positioning ‘Dacoit’ as the fourth-highest Tollywood opener of the year.

Top Tollywood Openers Of 2026 (Net)

The Raja Saab: Rs 62.9 crore

Rs 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Var Prasad Garu: Rs 41.6 crore

Rs 41.6 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: Rs 5.5 crore

Rs 5.5 crore Bharatha Mahasayulaku Vignyapti: Rs 2.6 crore

Rs 2.6 crore Funky: Rs 2.2 crore

About ‘Dacoit’

‘Dacoit’ is directed by Shenil Dev and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, with Sunil Narang serving as co-producer. The film also features an ensemble cast including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 70 crore, the film faces the challenge of achieving strong box office returns to recover its investment. Industry estimates suggest that it would need to earn approximately Rs 70 crore net in India to reach a safe zone and avoid financial losses.

With modest pre-release buzz and stiff competition in the box office landscape, ‘Dacoit’ enters its release window with tempered expectations. While its Day 1 performance may not break major records, its actual success will ultimately depend on audience reception and word of mouth in the days following its release.