'Please Wait': Annamalai's Cryptic Remark Adds Fuel To BJP Exit Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annamalai has asked for two days to clarify.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and ex-IPS officer K Annamalai has fuelled fresh speculation over his political future amid reports suggesting he could be preparing to take a major decision in the coming days. According to sources, Annamalai has sought time to meet BJP national president Nitin Nabin, with political circles closely watching developments ahead of June 3. While neither Annamalai nor the BJP has officially commented on the reports, growing chatter on social media and claims of a possible new political outfit have intensified questions over the former state BJP chief's next move.

Exit Buzz Grows

Speculation surrounding Annamalai's future has gathered momentum following reports that he may be unhappy within the BJP and could be considering an alternative political path.

The rumours gained traction after Annamalai reportedly criticised the Modi government's three-language policy in a post on social media platform X. Since then, discussions about a possible split from the BJP have dominated online conversations.

Adding to the intrigue, Annamalai has not publicly dismissed the claims despite being known for his active engagement on social media. Before leaving for Delhi, Annamalai made only a brief statement at Chennai airport, saying, "Give me two days' time and I will answer all your questions." He asked his supporters and reporters to "wait" for a few more days before discussing the matter.

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New Party Rumours

Several regional media reports have claimed that Annamalai may be exploring the launch of a new political outfit tentatively named 'Makkal Shakti Iyakkam'. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding such plans.

Annamalai served as Tamil Nadu BJP president from 2021 to 2025 and is widely credited with expanding the party's visibility and grassroots presence in the state. During his tenure, he emerged as one of the BJP's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu and played a key role in strengthening the party's organisational structure.

Reports have also suggested that he was uncomfortable with the BJP's alliance strategy involving the AIADMK during the recent Assembly election. Some of his supporters have claimed that he was not given the prominence expected during the campaign, leaving many within his camp disappointed.

For now, the BJP leader has remained tight-lipped, but with speculation mounting and political observers closely tracking his movements, attention is firmly focused on whether Annamalai's next announcement could reshape Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

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