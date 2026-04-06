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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan Shares 4 AM Moments With His ‘Sukh’, Shares Pics Online

Salman Khan Shares 4 AM Moments With His ‘Sukh’, Shares Pics Online

Salman Khan gave fans a glimpse of his softer side as he shared late-night pictures with his pet dog Sukh amid the shoot of Matrubhoomi. The peaceful moments quickly won hearts online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Matrubhoomi: May War Rest in Peace. Amid this, he spent some quality time with his dog and shared heartwarming moments with him on social media. As expected, the post has gone viral on social media, and many people have been loving it. 

Salman Khan's Instagram Post

While sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, “3:55 my Sukh.” In the pictures, he was seen spending quality time with his pet dog, ‘Sukh’. In the photos, Salman can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim jeans. The actor looked very happy in the pictures. A sense of peace was visible on his face.

READ ALSO| Zakir Khan Mocks Bollywood's Fake Praise For Dhurandhar, Says 'Sabki Jali Toh Hai'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The cuteness of Salman and Sukh has won the hearts of fans. Fans are posting funny comments on Salman’s post. One user wrote, “So Bhaijaan does not sleep at night?” Another commented, “Bhai, do you not sleep at night?” Some celebrities have also reacted to Salman’s post. Actress Tina Datta wrote, “Cute.” Neha Malik also dropped red heart emojis.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Films

Talking about Salman’s upcoming film Matrubhoomi, it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Chitrangda Singh will be seen alongside Salman in the film. Apart from this, Salman also has director Vamshi Paidipally’s high-scale action drama, the shooting of which is set to begin soon. In that film, Salman will be paired opposite South actress Nayanthara.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Matrubhoomi?

Chitrangda Singh will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Matrubhoomi: May War Rest in Peace.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Matrubhoomi Salman Khan Chitrangda Singh Beingsalmankhan
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