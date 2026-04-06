Salman Khan Shares 4 AM Moments With His ‘Sukh’, Shares Pics Online

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Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Matrubhoomi: May War Rest in Peace. Amid this, he spent some quality time with his dog and shared heartwarming moments with him on social media. As expected, the post has gone viral on social media, and many people have been loving it.

Salman Khan's Instagram Post

While sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, “3:55 my Sukh.” In the pictures, he was seen spending quality time with his pet dog, ‘Sukh’. In the photos, Salman can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim jeans. The actor looked very happy in the pictures. A sense of peace was visible on his face.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The cuteness of Salman and Sukh has won the hearts of fans. Fans are posting funny comments on Salman’s post. One user wrote, “So Bhaijaan does not sleep at night?” Another commented, “Bhai, do you not sleep at night?” Some celebrities have also reacted to Salman’s post. Actress Tina Datta wrote, “Cute.” Neha Malik also dropped red heart emojis.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Films

Talking about Salman’s upcoming film Matrubhoomi, it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Chitrangda Singh will be seen alongside Salman in the film. Apart from this, Salman also has director Vamshi Paidipally’s high-scale action drama, the shooting of which is set to begin soon. In that film, Salman will be paired opposite South actress Nayanthara.