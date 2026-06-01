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HomeEducation'Why No Accountability?': Students Protest NEET Leak Outside Education Ministry, Demand Dharmendra's Resignation

'Why No Accountability?': Students Protest NEET Leak Outside Education Ministry, Demand Dharmendra's Resignation

Students protested over the NEET paper leak, CUET delays and CBSE portal concerns. Police detained protesters demanding accountability and Pradhan's resignation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Students protested paper leaks, exam delays, and evaluation portal issues.
  • Protesters demanded accountability and education minister's resignation.

Fresh protests broke outside Education ministry in New Delhi on Monday amid continuing controversy over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, delays in the CUET-UG examination process, and concerns raised by students regarding the CBSE paper-evaluation portal.

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) gathered to protest against the handling of major national examinations and demand accountability from the authorities.

Police detained several protesters during the demonstration, according to visuals from the site.

Also Read: Mamata's Proposed Protest Hits Hurdle As Police Deny Permission, Remove Stage Materials

Protesters Seek Minister's Resignation

The protestor said, "We are here to protest against the repeated paper leaks. The NTA has been facing one examination controversy after another, yet no accountability is being fixed. If the Education Minister continues to demonstrate such incompetence in handling the country's examination system, why is the government not seeking his resignation?"

More than 1.5 crore students are being affected by these failures. You can see the situation here, police are tearing down even placards that simply say we will not allow the government to play with our future.

"We are trying to say that we are not scared. We have to give this unlawful education minister, to give him a seat. What do you think? What do you think? What do you think? What is this protest? Is there a protest? Yes, it will be done. Because in the country, in the most important district, we have a hate justice. If you look at the students' cockroaches, it's a manifestation. It's the same thing we are actually getting. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting..."

Calls For Resignation Intensify

Calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intensified after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak.

Also Read: 'Please Wait': Annamalai's Cryptic Remark Adds Fuel To BJP Exit Speculation

The controversy was compounded by fresh concerns over the CBSE's digital evaluation system after a 19-year-old hacker claimed to have identified vulnerabilities in the board's on-screen marking portal shortly after the declaration of Class 12 results.

Public criticism of the Education Ministry further grew after technical glitches disrupted the CUET-UG examination process. At several centres across the country, the issues reportedly delayed the start of the morning shift by three to four hours, triggering protests from students and parents.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are students protesting in New Delhi?

Students are protesting against alleged paper leaks in NEET-UG, delays in CUET-UG, and concerns about the CBSE paper-evaluation portal. They are demanding accountability from authorities.

What are the main issues students are raising?

The protests highlight repeated paper leaks, the National Testing Agency's controversies, and perceived incompetence in handling national examinations. Students are also concerned about the CBSE's digital evaluation system.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET NEET Paper Leak DHarmendra Pradhan CUET Delays CBSE Portals
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