'Why No Accountability?': Students Protest NEET Leak Outside Education Ministry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students protested paper leaks, exam delays, and evaluation portal issues.

Protesters demanded accountability and education minister's resignation.

Fresh protests broke outside Education ministry in New Delhi on Monday amid continuing controversy over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, delays in the CUET-UG examination process, and concerns raised by students regarding the CBSE paper-evaluation portal.

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) gathered to protest against the handling of major national examinations and demand accountability from the authorities.

Police detained several protesters during the demonstration, according to visuals from the site.

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Protesters Seek Minister's Resignation

The protestor said, "We are here to protest against the repeated paper leaks. The NTA has been facing one examination controversy after another, yet no accountability is being fixed. If the Education Minister continues to demonstrate such incompetence in handling the country's examination system, why is the government not seeking his resignation?"

More than 1.5 crore students are being affected by these failures. You can see the situation here, police are tearing down even placards that simply say we will not allow the government to play with our future.

#WATCH | Delhi | A protestor says, "We were here protesting against the leak that has been happening...Why is the government not demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?... We will not let this government play with our future..." https://t.co/hLGcBz3JyS pic.twitter.com/LTPRKo5Yid — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

"We are trying to say that we are not scared. We have to give this unlawful education minister, to give him a seat. What do you think? What do you think? What do you think? What is this protest? Is there a protest? Yes, it will be done. Because in the country, in the most important district, we have a hate justice. If you look at the students' cockroaches, it's a manifestation. It's the same thing we are actually getting. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting caught. We are getting..."

Calls For Resignation Intensify

Calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intensified after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak.

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The controversy was compounded by fresh concerns over the CBSE's digital evaluation system after a 19-year-old hacker claimed to have identified vulnerabilities in the board's on-screen marking portal shortly after the declaration of Class 12 results.

Public criticism of the Education Ministry further grew after technical glitches disrupted the CUET-UG examination process. At several centres across the country, the issues reportedly delayed the start of the morning shift by three to four hours, triggering protests from students and parents.

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