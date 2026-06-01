CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Not Working? Students Report Errors, Login Issues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal faced technical glitches on launch.

Students encountered errors, unresponsive links, and website inaccessibility.

After the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam results, lakhs of students were waiting for the re-evaluation and verification process to begin. The board had earlier announced that the re-evaluation portal would reopen on June 1, 2026, allowing students to apply for answer sheet verification, mark verification, and re-evaluation.

However, the portal failed to function smoothly on the scheduled date. From morning until late evening, thousands of students attempted to log in, but many faced difficulties accessing the website. Several users reported error messages, unresponsive links, and other technical glitches, leading to growing concern and frustration among students and parents.

Date Postponed Earlier

CBSE had initially announced that the re-evaluation and verification portal would open on May 29, 2026. The board later postponed the launch to June 1, stating that the additional time was needed to provide a more transparent and technically reliable system.

Students expected the portal to operate without issues after the delay, but the problems persisted when it finally went live.

When Was Launch Announced?

On June 1, CBSE shared an update on social media platform X around 2 pm, stating that the re-evaluation portal would be launched shortly. Even hours later, many students reported that the application link was either inactive or unavailable.

Several students said they had been repeatedly checking the website but were unable to begin the application process, creating confusion over when submissions would actually be accepted.

Technical Problems Continue To Trouble Students

This is not the first time students have reported technical difficulties with a CBSE post-result portal. Earlier, when the board opened the portal for obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets, students complained about blank pages, non-functional links, and captcha-related issues.

Similar complaints have now emerged regarding the re-evaluation and verification portal, raising fresh concerns among students.

Limited Application Window Adds To Anxiety

Students are given a limited period to apply for re-evaluation and verification, making timely access to the portal crucial. The ongoing technical issues have increased anxiety among students who wish to challenge or verify their marks.

Many candidates say they are uncertain about their scores and want to submit applications at the earliest, but are unable to do so due to portal-related problems. Parents have also expressed concern, saying the board should have ensured that all technical systems were fully functional before reopening the portal.

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