Mamata Banerjee Takes Big Action, Expels Two TMC MLAs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discrepancies in leader selection proposal raise accountability questions.

Fresh turmoil has erupted within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha were expelled from the party. The move has triggered a fresh political controversy, with Saha publicly questioning the handling of internal party procedures and alleging serious irregularities in documents linked to the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. His remarks have also drawn attention to the role of senior TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, amid claims that inaccuracies in official records went unchecked.

Expulsion Sparks Row

Ritabrata Banerjee, the MLA from Uluberia Purba, and Sandipan Saha, who represents Entally, were expelled from the Trinamool Congress by Mamata Banerjee.

Following the action, Saha levelled allegations of procedural lapses within the party. He claimed that the names and signatures of individuals who were not present at a key meeting were included in a proposal submitted by the party.

According to Saha, the inclusion of such signatures constituted a serious error and warranted accountability. He argued that questions were bound to arise over the authenticity and verification of the document.

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Questions Over Documentation

Saha further claimed that Abhishek Banerjee’s name had surfaced in the controversy because, as the party’s national general secretary, he had signed the list of MLAs attached to the proposal.

The expelled MLA alleged that the document contained multiple inaccuracies and maintained that verifying the list was the responsibility of the party leadership. He suggested that proper scrutiny had not been carried out before the proposal was submitted.

Opposition Complaint

The developments come at a time of heightened political tension in West Bengal. The state’s political landscape has witnessed a series of controversies in recent days, including reported attacks on senior TMC figures Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. The incidents have intensified the political atmosphere and added to the challenges facing former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party.

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