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HomeCitiesTwisha Sharma Murder Case: Inside Giribala's CBI Interrogation, Crime Scene Recreated

Twisha Sharma Murder Case: Inside Giribala's CBI Interrogation, Crime Scene Recreated

CBI recreated the crime scene in the Twisha Sharma case with Samarth and Giribala Singh, questioned them on key events, injuries, dowry allegations, and Twisha's mental health.

By : Ambuj Pandey | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI recreated Twisha Sharma murder scene with accused Giribala and Samarth.
  • Accused demonstrated body handling, asked about injury, and pregnancy.

A CBI team reached the residence of Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh against whom FIR has been filed in connection to Twisha Sharma murder case around 12 noon on Monday to recreate the crime scene as part of its ongoing investigation. Forensic experts also accompanied the team during the exercise.

The scene reconstruction continued for nearly two hours on the terrace of the house. During the exercise, the CBI asked both Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh to recreate the sequence of events using an 80kg dummy representing Twisha.

Also Read: Who Helped Twisha Sharma's Husband While On The Run? CBI Expands Probe In Dowry Death Case

According to sources, Giribala Singh demonstrated how the belt was cut from Twisha's body, while Samarth Singh recreated the process of lifting the body. Samarth Singh and a relative living nearby, Swaraj Singh, were also called to participate in the reconstruction.

The CBI team closely examined every aspect of the scene and questioned both Samarth and Giribala Singh in detail. After the exercise concluded, both were allowed to leave.

Questions Asked By CBI

During the questioning, the CBI reportedly sought answers to several key questions, including:

  • Who saw Twisha first?
  • Who brought her down first?
  • Who informed the police?
  • Why was she not taken to a nearby hospital?
  • Was Twisha alive at that time?
  • Was she alive when CPR was administered?
  • When was the police informed?
  • How did the injury marks occur?
  • Did you take any money from her family in connection with dowry demands?

Giribala Singh's Responses

Sources said Giribala Singh told investigators:

  • "She had a personality disorder."
  • "She was suffering from anxiety."
  • "I am innocent."

However, she was reportedly unable to provide a clear explanation regarding the injury marks found on Twisha's body.

On the issue of pregnancy, Giribala Singh allegedly stated that Twisha had been deeply troubled by it and did not want to continue with the pregnancy.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala, Samarth Singh Sent To CBI Remand Till June 2

When asked why Samarth Singh had allegedly gone absconding, Giribala Singh reportedly responded:

  • "That was a mistake."

Samarth Singh's Statement

During questioning, Samarth Singh reportedly said:

  • "I loved my wife very much."
  • "Everything was fine that day."
  • "We went for a 45-minute walk together."
  • "We watched TV, had dinner, and everything was normal."
  • "She was worried about the baby."
  • "First, she said she wanted the baby, then she said she didn't. After taking the pill, she again said she wanted the baby."
  • "After that, she became more disturbed."

The CBI is continuing its investigation and examining all available evidence, including statements made during the crime scene reconstruction exercise.

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of the CBI's visit to Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh's residence?

The CBI team visited their residence to recreate the crime scene as part of their ongoing investigation into the Twisha Sharma murder case.

What specific actions did Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh demonstrate during the crime scene reconstruction?

Giribala Singh showed how the belt was cut from Twisha's body, while Samarth Singh recreated the process of lifting the body.

Published at : 01 Jun 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBI Noida Dowry Case Twisha Sharma Samarth Singh Giribala Singh Twisha Sharma Murder Case Dummy Used
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