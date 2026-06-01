Saket Building Collapse: Owner Arrested After 6 Killed in Delhi Tragedy

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi's Saket area on Saturday, killing six people and injuring eight others, officials said on Monday.

Karamveer, the accused, is the owner of the building in Saidulajab near the Saket Metro station that came crashing down on Saturday. It housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, and construction work was underway on its uppermost floor at the time of the collapse, the officials said.

Police said Karamveer has been arrested as part of the investigation into the crash.

The building collapse triggered a massive rescue operation that lasted several hours.

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