Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra Pradesh approves special shows, increased ticket prices for film.

Film to premiere June 3; higher ticket rates allowed.

Telangana court delays decision on film's ticket price hike.

Sports drama features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sana.

With just days to go before its theatrical debut, Peddi has received a significant boost in Andhra Pradesh. The sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will arrive in cinemas on June 4, and the film's team has secred permission for special screenings and revised ticket prices in the state.

A similar approval remains out of reach in Telangana after the makers chose to withdraw their petition before the High Court.

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Andhra Pradesh Approves Special Shows And Ticket Price Revision

The makers of Peddi had sought permission from the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct special screenings and increase ticket prices during the film’s opening week. According to reports, the request has been approved.

Premiere screenings in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to begin at 8 pm on June 3. Tickets for these shows will be priced at Rs 600, including GST.

In addition, authorities have permitted an increase of Rs 100 on single-screen tickets and ₹125 on multiplex tickets for the first week of the film’s run. The production team has also been allowed to screen five shows per day, a move expected to strengthen the film’s opening-week box office performance.

Telangana High Court Declines Immediate Relief

Audiences in Telangana were awaiting clarity on possible ticket price hike, but the matter took a different turn in court.

According to reports of Deccan Chronicle, Mythri Movie Makers approached the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the Home Department to decide on its request for enhanced ticket prices during the first week of Peddi's release.

The production house informed the court that the film was due for worldwide release on June 4 and that representations seeking approval had already been submitted to the authorities on May 15 and May 25.

During the hearing, the petitioner argued that it was not a party to an earlier single-judge ruling that required proposals for ticket price hikes to be placed in the public domain 90 days in advance under Section 7A of the Telangana Cinema Regulation Act, 1955. It was also submitted that the Supreme Court had stayed the operation of that ruling.

However, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka declined to grant immediate relief and adjourned the matter to June 6.

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About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, with music composed by AR Rahman.

The story follows a man from Vizianagaram who earns recognition as a “crossover athlete” by competing in cricket, traditional wrestling and sprinting. Ram Charan underwent extensive preparation for the role and reportedly sustained wrist and eye injuries during filming.