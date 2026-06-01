No Lebanon, No Truce: Iran Reiterates Position, Warns US Over Ceasefire Violations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran warns any US ceasefire extends to all regional fronts.

Minister stresses truce violation on one front breaches all.

President calls for public cooperation to face challenges.

Iran has warned that any ceasefire agreed with the United States would apply across all fronts in the region, including Lebanon, and that any violation in one theatre would be treated as a breach of the entire truce. The statement, issued by Iran's Foreign Minister, comes amid growing speculation over a broader diplomatic understanding between Tehran and Washington that could reshape regional tensions.

Iran Issues Warning

Iran's Abbas Araghchi stressed that there was "no ambiguity" regarding the scope of the truce and warned that any breach on one front would be regarded as a violation across all fronts. The minister further stated that the United States and Israel would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from a breach of the ceasefire.

للتنبيه العاجل:

وقف إطلاق النار بين إيران والولايات المتحدة يُعدّ، من دون أي لبس، وقفاً شاملاً لإطلاق النار في جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان.

وإن انتهاك هذا الوقف في أي من الجبهات يُعد انتهاكاً له في جميع الجبهات.

وتتحمل الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مسؤولية تبعات أي انتهاك للهدنة. https://t.co/ib3qupctnk — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 1, 2026

President Calls For Unity

Separately, Iran's President acknowledged the challenges facing the country and urged greater public cooperation.

رویارویی با چالش‌های بزرگ بدون تحمل سختی‌ها شدنی نیست. عبور از این مسیر پر فراز و نشیب تنها با آگاهی و همکاری عمومی ممکن است.

باید واقعیت‌های موجود را برای مردم تبیین کنیم تا همه بخش‌های جامعه در حل مشکلات مشارکت داشته باشند.

کاین درد مشترک هرگز جدا جدا درمان نمی‌شود. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) May 31, 2026

Addressing domestic concerns, he said overcoming major challenges would inevitably involve hardship and that progress would depend on public awareness and participation. He stressed the need to explain the realities facing the country so that all sections of society could contribute to resolving problems, adding that the nation's difficulties could only be addressed collectively.

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Lebanon In Focus

The developments come as attention increasingly shifts to Lebanon's role in any potential regional settlement.

According to Andreas Krieg, Senior Lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, the United States and Iran appear to be moving towards a memorandum of understanding that is likely to include Lebanon. Speaking to Al Jazeera, Krieg said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was under pressure to demonstrate tangible success in Lebanon amid limited strategic gains.

Krieg argued that while Israel had achieved certain tactical successes, it had secured few operational or strategic gains overall. He also told Al Jazeera that Israel's prolonged military campaigns across the region, including in Gaza, had achieved "very little" in strategic terms.

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