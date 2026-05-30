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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Congratulates Suriya On Karuppu's Massive Success As Film Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

Aamir Khan Congratulates Suriya On Karuppu's Massive Success As Film Crosses Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

RJ Balaji reveals that Aamir Khan congratulated Suriya after Karuppu's success. The Tamil blockbuster has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide and surpassed Vijay's Varisu at the global box office.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 May 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suriya-starrer 'Karuppu' surpasses Rs 300 crore worldwide.
  • Aamir Khan personally congratulated the 'Karuppu' film team.
  • RJ Balaji acknowledges mixed reviews but credits first half.
  • The film outperforms 'Varisu' at the global box office.

The phenomenal box-office journey of Karuppu continues to gather momentum. The Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer has now entered the elite Rs 300 crore club worldwide. Amid the celebrations, filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji has revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was among several prominent names who personally congratulated the team.

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Aamir Khan Reached Through Personal Text

Speaking during an interaction on Cinema Vikatan's YouTube channel, RJ Balaji shared that the film's success has drawn appreciation from across the industry.

According to Balaji, Aamir Khan sent a congratulatory message directly to Suriya after the film's release, which was later forwarded to him.

“After the release of Karuppu, Aamir Khan texted Suriya sir, and he forwarded the message to me. Silambarasan TR also called and wished me. Moreover, many big directors reached out too,” said the filmmaker-actor.

RJ Balaji Reflects On Mixed Reviews And Audience Support

Balaji also addressed the film's reception, acknowledging that Karuppu faced criticism and mixed reactions on social media despite its commercial triumph.

Sharing his perspective, he credited the film's opening portions for connecting strongly with viewers and helping it withstand online scrutiny.

“I communicated the film correctly. Otherwise, I couldn’t have stood up against the criticism from today’s social media. People trust me, so I need to tell the truth. We presented a good story in the first half. That’s why, even though there wasn’t much story in the second half, audiences still enjoyed it,” said Balaji.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away At 84, Celebs Offer Condolences

Karuppu Surpasses Varisu At The Worldwide Box Office

Released on 15 May, Karuppu has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in recent years. Within just 15 days of release, the film crosses the Rs 300 crore mark globally.

Announcing the achievement on Friday, Balaji posted, “#Karuppu 300* not out @Suriya_offl"

The latest figures mean that Karuppu has moved ahead of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's 2023 blockbuster Varisu, which recorded a lifetime worldwide collection of ₹297.55 crore.

However, the film still trails Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, which currently holds a worldwide total of ₹333.67 crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the film Karuppu crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide?

Yes, the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu has officially entered the elite Rs 300 crore club worldwide, achieving this milestone within 15 days of its release.

Who congratulated the team of Karuppu?

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan personally congratulated the team, along with Silambarasan TR and several other prominent directors.

How did Aamir Khan congratulate the team?

Aamir Khan reached out to the Karuppu team by sending a congratulatory message directly to Suriya via text message after the film's release.

Did Karuppu receive any criticism despite its box office success?

Yes, RJ Balaji acknowledged that Karuppu faced criticism and mixed reactions on social media, but credited the film's strong first half for its audience connection and success.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Suriya Trisha Krishnan South Cinema RJ Balaji Karuppu
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