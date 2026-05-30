Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suriya-starrer 'Karuppu' surpasses Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Aamir Khan personally congratulated the 'Karuppu' film team.

RJ Balaji acknowledges mixed reviews but credits first half.

The film outperforms 'Varisu' at the global box office.

The phenomenal box-office journey of Karuppu continues to gather momentum. The Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer has now entered the elite Rs 300 crore club worldwide. Amid the celebrations, filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji has revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was among several prominent names who personally congratulated the team.

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Aamir Khan Reached Through Personal Text

Speaking during an interaction on Cinema Vikatan's YouTube channel, RJ Balaji shared that the film's success has drawn appreciation from across the industry.

According to Balaji, Aamir Khan sent a congratulatory message directly to Suriya after the film's release, which was later forwarded to him.

“After the release of Karuppu, Aamir Khan texted Suriya sir, and he forwarded the message to me. Silambarasan TR also called and wished me. Moreover, many big directors reached out too,” said the filmmaker-actor.

RJ Balaji Reflects On Mixed Reviews And Audience Support

Balaji also addressed the film's reception, acknowledging that Karuppu faced criticism and mixed reactions on social media despite its commercial triumph.

Sharing his perspective, he credited the film's opening portions for connecting strongly with viewers and helping it withstand online scrutiny.

“I communicated the film correctly. Otherwise, I couldn’t have stood up against the criticism from today’s social media. People trust me, so I need to tell the truth. We presented a good story in the first half. That’s why, even though there wasn’t much story in the second half, audiences still enjoyed it,” said Balaji.

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Karuppu Surpasses Varisu At The Worldwide Box Office

Released on 15 May, Karuppu has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in recent years. Within just 15 days of release, the film crosses the Rs 300 crore mark globally.

Announcing the achievement on Friday, Balaji posted, “#Karuppu 300* not out @Suriya_offl"

The latest figures mean that Karuppu has moved ahead of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's 2023 blockbuster Varisu, which recorded a lifetime worldwide collection of ₹297.55 crore.

However, the film still trails Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, which currently holds a worldwide total of ₹333.67 crore.