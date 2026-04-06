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HomeEntertainmentOTTPulkit Samrat's 'Glory' Poster Drops; Teaser Set To Release Tomorrow

Pulkit Samrat's 'Glory' Poster Drops; Teaser Set To Release Tomorrow

Netflix unveils a gritty poster for ‘Glory’ starring Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu Sharma, teasing a crime-driven boxing drama ahead of its teaser release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Netflix has sparked fresh excitement around its upcoming drama series Glory with the release of a striking new poster that hints at a darker, more intense narrative than a conventional sports story. Featuring a haunting visual and a powerful tagline, the platform has set the tone for what appears to be a gripping blend of crime, emotion, and high-stakes boxing. With the teaser scheduled to drop soon, anticipation is steadily building among viewers.

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A Gritty Poster That Tells A Story

The newly unveiled poster presents a hooded boxer standing alone inside a boxing ring designed to resemble a crime scene. A chalk outline on the canvas adds a chilling layer, suggesting that the story will not be limited to sport alone. The visual immediately conveys tension, conflict, and mystery, leaving audiences to wonder about the events that led to such a scene.

The tagline, "Blood. Sweat. Glory. Kal milte hai ring mei," reinforces the intensity of the narrative while teasing the upcoming teaser release. Without revealing too much, the poster effectively builds intrigue and sets expectations for a hard-hitting visual experience.

Cast Led By Strong Ensemble Performances

The series brings together a compelling cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky. Their presence signals a performance-driven series that aims to balance action with emotional depth.

At its core, Glory revolves around a dysfunctional family of boxers. The narrative explores layered themes such as ambition, revenge, honour, and fractured relationships, all of which are expected to unfold against the backdrop of the boxing world.

Creative Vision Behind The Series

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, the series is directed by Anshuman alongside Kanishk Varma. The makers describe the show as a fusion of genres.

According to the creators, the series is positioned as a compelling murder mystery layered within the high-pressure environment of competitive sports, bringing together two distinct storytelling styles into one cohesive narrative.

Teaser Countdown Begins

With the teaser slated for release on April 7, 2026, expectations are running high. The newly released poster has already succeeded in capturing attention, offering just enough detail to spark curiosity while holding back key revelations.

As the countdown continues, audiences are left asking: will Glory deliver on its promise of blending raw sporting action with a suspenseful crime narrative? All eyes are now on the teaser to provide the first real glimpse into this ambitious OTT offering.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Netflix series about?

Glory is a new Netflix drama series that blends crime, emotion, and high-stakes boxing, hinting at a darker narrative than a conventional sports story.

What is the theme of the poster for the series Glory?

The poster features a hooded boxer in a ring designed like a crime scene with a chalk outline, suggesting a story that goes beyond just sports and includes elements of crime and mystery.

Who are the main actors in the series Glory?

The series stars Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky, indicating a performance-driven show focused on balancing action with emotional depth.

When is the teaser for Glory being released?

The teaser for the series Glory is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pulkit Samrat ENtertainment News Glory Series Netflix Glory
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