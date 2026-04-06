The trailer of Bhooth Bangla has finally dropped and it instantly taps into a wave of nostalgia. Packed with familiar chaos, quirky humour, and an unmistakable old-school charm, the film teases a return to the comic brilliance that once defined Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s golden era. But is this just a throwback, or something more exciting waiting to unfold?

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Watch The Trailer Here

Sharing the trailer on his X account, Akshay Kumar added a playful touch that perfectly captures the film’s tone. He wrote, "Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk".

A Nostalgic Ride Back To 2000s Comedy

Right from its opening moments, the trailer leans into a style that feels both comforting and refreshing. The storytelling echoes the wildly entertaining, situational humour that dominated Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan collaborations in the early 2000s.

Eccentric characters, over-the-top situations, and fast-paced comic timing take centre stage. The film appears to fully embrace this formula, offering audiences a slice of cinema that many feel has been missing in recent years.

Horror Meets Comedy In Classic Style

True to its title, Bhooth Bangla brings together supernatural elements and humour to create a lively horror-comedy mix. The trailer balances eerie visuals with playful moments, ensuring the tone remains entertaining rather than intense.

Instead of leaning too heavily into scares, the film seems to prioritise fun, delivering a narrative that keeps audiences engaged without taking itself too seriously.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Date

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong ensemble including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu U Sengupta, and Manoj Joshi in key roles.

With its theatrical release locked for April 16, Bhooth Bangla is now gearing up for a crucial opening week.

With a trusted director-actor pairing, an engaging premise, and a genre built for mass appeal, Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be a full-fledged entertainer. There’s also a sense that this film revives a style of comedy many viewers have been missing.

Set to hit theatres on April 16, the film promises a lively mix of mystery, humour, and nostalgia. If the trailer is anything to go by, this could well be the kind of crowd-pleasing spectacle that brings audiences back for a shared cinematic laugh.