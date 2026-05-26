Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach

Salman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach

Salman Khan faced backlash after a private dinner video surfaced online, sparking privacy concerns. Earlier, he reacted strongly to paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan upset paparazzi, later accepted apology publicly.
  • Viral video shows Khan looking fatigued at private gathering.
  • Fans criticize privacy breach, question video's authenticity.
  • Khan's upcoming film with Nayanthara releases Eid 2027.

Salman Khan, who is currently filming his upcoming project with Nayanthara, recently drew attention after an incident involving photographers outside a Mumbai hospital. The actor was reportedly upset over what he felt was insensitive behaviour from the paparazzi, later acknowledging their apology at a public event. He had also shared strong reactions on social media the night before the matter was de-escalated.

Salman Khan Upset With Paparazzi

The actor has now returned to headlines after a short video from a private gathering surfaced online. The clip, lasting only a few seconds, shows Salman Khan seated with close friends during a meal, appearing visibly fatigued. The location of the gathering has not been confirmed, and the video appears to have been recorded discreetly without his knowledge.

ALSO READ | Shweta Venkat Slams FWICE After Ranveer Singh Directive, Flags 242 Editors’ Pending Complaints From 2023

Fans React To Privacy Concerns

Following its circulation, the video sparked strong reactions from fans, many of whom criticised the breach of privacy and questioned its authenticity and intent. Social media users also raised concerns about the ethics of recording and sharing such personal moments without consent. One user wrote, "God knows if this video is real or fake. If it's real, whoever made it is a despicable animal who only released it for views. People's lives are not for public display online; everyone has their privacy." The other one wrote," This is really sad that guy is enjoying his food and people are recording it, useless buggers."

ALSO READ | Chunky Panday Backs Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Performance In 'Chand Mera Dil': It's A Fusion Dance'

No Official Response Yet

Salman Khan or his representatives have not yet issued any official response regarding the viral clip.

Upcoming Film With Vamshi Paidipally

On the professional front, the actor is set to feature in an upcoming action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the project also stars Nayanthara in a leading role and marks her first collaboration with Salman and the director. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.

 
 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Salman Khan upset with photographers?

Salman Khan was reportedly upset with photographers outside a Mumbai hospital due to what he perceived as insensitive behavior. He later acknowledged their apology at a public event.

What was the recent viral video of Salman Khan about?

A short video of Salman Khan seated with friends during a private meal surfaced online. He appeared visibly fatigued in the clip, and the location was not confirmed.

How did fans react to the viral video of Salman Khan?

Fans reacted strongly, criticizing the breach of privacy and questioning the video's authenticity and intent. Many expressed concerns about recording and sharing personal moments without consent.

Has there been an official response to the viral video?

As of now, neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have issued an official statement regarding the viral clip.

What is Salman Khan's upcoming film project?

Salman Khan is set to star in an upcoming action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featuring Nayanthara. The film is slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bollywood News Dil Raju Nayanthara Salman Khan Vamshi Paidipally Mumbai Hospital Incident Eid 2027 Release
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach
Salman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach
Entertainment
Shweta Venkat Slams FWICE After Ranveer Singh Directive, Flags 242 Editors’ Pending Complaints From 2023
Shweta Venkat Slams FWICE After Ranveer Singh Directive, Flags 242 Editors’ Pending Complaints From 2023
Entertainment
Chunky Panday Backs Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Performance In 'Chand Mera Dil': It's A Fusion Dance'
Chunky Panday Backs Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Performance In 'Chand Mera Dil': It's A Fusion Dance'
Entertainment
FWICE’s Past Crackdowns: Before Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh And Mika Singh Faced Bans
FWICE’s Past Crackdowns: Before Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh And Mika Singh Faced Bans
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget