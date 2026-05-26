Salman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach

Salman Khan, who is currently filming his upcoming project with Nayanthara, recently drew attention after an incident involving photographers outside a Mumbai hospital. The actor was reportedly upset over what he felt was insensitive behaviour from the paparazzi, later acknowledging their apology at a public event. He had also shared strong reactions on social media the night before the matter was de-escalated.

Salman Khan Upset With Paparazzi

The actor has now returned to headlines after a short video from a private gathering surfaced online. The clip, lasting only a few seconds, shows Salman Khan seated with close friends during a meal, appearing visibly fatigued. The location of the gathering has not been confirmed, and the video appears to have been recorded discreetly without his knowledge.

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Fans React To Privacy Concerns

Following its circulation, the video sparked strong reactions from fans, many of whom criticised the breach of privacy and questioned its authenticity and intent. Social media users also raised concerns about the ethics of recording and sharing such personal moments without consent. One user wrote, "God knows if this video is real or fake. If it's real, whoever made it is a despicable animal who only released it for views. People's lives are not for public display online; everyone has their privacy." The other one wrote," This is really sad that guy is enjoying his food and people are recording it, useless buggers."

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No Official Response Yet

Salman Khan or his representatives have not yet issued any official response regarding the viral clip.

#SalmanKhan -Is it just me or is this whole viral dinner video actually concerning? I mean… if the clip is real and someone secretly recorded/leaked it, then that’s a serious privacy and security issue. Celebrities are public figures, yes but not every single moment of their… pic.twitter.com/XYBeOtKdmp — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) May 25, 2026

Upcoming Film With Vamshi Paidipally

On the professional front, the actor is set to feature in an upcoming action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the project also stars Nayanthara in a leading role and marks her first collaboration with Salman and the director. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.