Salman Khan was reportedly upset with photographers outside a Mumbai hospital due to what he perceived as insensitive behavior. He later acknowledged their apology at a public event.
Salman Khan’s Private Moment Goes Public, Fans Call Out Ethical Breach
Salman Khan faced backlash after a private dinner video surfaced online, sparking privacy concerns. Earlier, he reacted strongly to paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital.
- Salman Khan upset paparazzi, later accepted apology publicly.
- Viral video shows Khan looking fatigued at private gathering.
- Fans criticize privacy breach, question video's authenticity.
- Khan's upcoming film with Nayanthara releases Eid 2027.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Salman Khan upset with photographers?
What was the recent viral video of Salman Khan about?
A short video of Salman Khan seated with friends during a private meal surfaced online. He appeared visibly fatigued in the clip, and the location was not confirmed.
How did fans react to the viral video of Salman Khan?
Fans reacted strongly, criticizing the breach of privacy and questioning the video's authenticity and intent. Many expressed concerns about recording and sharing personal moments without consent.
Has there been an official response to the viral video?
As of now, neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have issued an official statement regarding the viral clip.
What is Salman Khan's upcoming film project?
Salman Khan is set to star in an upcoming action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featuring Nayanthara. The film is slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.