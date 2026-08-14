Supreme Court Closes Case Against Samay Raina, Four Others Over Disability Jokes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court closed proceedings against comedian Samay Raina, four others.

Comedians agreed to promote achievements of people with SMA.

Court continues hearing regarding government support for SMA patients.

The Supreme Court has closed proceedings against stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and four others in a case concerning insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities. The decision came after the petitioner NGO informed the court that the comedians had established contact with the organisation and were willing to promote the achievements of people living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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Comedians Agree To Promote Achievements Of People With SMA

The case centred on insensitive humour involving persons with disabilities. During the hearing, the petitioner NGO told the Supreme Court that the comedians were now in touch with the organisation and had expressed their willingness to spread awareness about the accomplishments of people affected by SMA, or spinal muscular atrophy.

In view of this development, the court decided to close the matter against Raina and the four others.

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Supreme Court To Continue Hearing On Government Support

However, the Supreme Court will continue to hear the matter relating to assistance for people living with SMA.

The court said it would proceed with the hearing on the issue of issuing directions to the government regarding support for those affected by spinal muscular atrophy.