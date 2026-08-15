People's high expectations from police reflect their trust: Nana Patekar

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar on Friday said the police have a difficult job and people have high expectations from them, but such demands also reflect the trust placed in the force.

Addressing police personnel at the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Police song "Khaki Ka Sitara" here in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Patekar said unlike actors portraying policemen on screen, real security personnel have no opportunity for a retake.

"We actors play the role of police on screen, but a real policeman does not have a 'retake'," he said.

"Situations arise before you, and you have to take a decision at that very moment. There is no scope for mistakes, and if there is, you know what happens afterwards," Patekar said.

"The responsibility of the police is very big. I want to tell all of you one thing -- your job is difficult. People have a lot of expectations from you, but hidden behind those expectations is also their trust," he said.

"I have faith that you will always maintain that trust," he added.

Patekar also spoke about the cybercrime awareness campaign of the Uttar Pradesh Police and a short film he acted in to raise awareness about digital arrest scams.

"Cybercrime and digital arrest are a real threat, and anyone can become a victim," he said.

Recalling how IPS officer and UP Police PRO Rahul Srivastav approached him for the film, Patekar said, "When Rahul Srivastav told me the real story behind the film, I felt that if a little of my time could prevent someone from falling into the trap of a criminal, there could be no better use of my identity." He urged people not to panic or blindly trust callers claiming to be police, CBI or other government officials.

"The biggest weapon of a cybercriminal is not technology, but your fear. An aware citizen is the strongest answer to it," Patekar said.

Patekar also praised Adityanath's government for the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, saying he had witnessed a change in the state over the years.

"I have seen this state before and have visited here many times. I am now 76 years old, and even today I can see the change," he said.

"Confidence in law and order is visible. Changes in infrastructure are visible and, most importantly, the government's ability to take decisions is visible," he said.

Congratulating Adityanath for improving law and order, Patekar said governing a state with more than 25 crore people, diverse regions, languages and traditions, as well as some of the world's largest religious gatherings, was not easy.

Patekar also praised singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan for the song "Khaki Ka Sitara" and assured the Uttar Pradesh Police of his continued support.

"When there is a meaningful social purpose, and our voice can help protect a citizen, you can call us anytime. For the first time, you have used me for the right cause," he said. PTI AR KIS AMJ AMJ

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