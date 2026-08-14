FDA Crackdown: Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart Outlets Hit With Licence Suspensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra FDA suspended 14 quick-commerce licences over hygiene violations.

Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart outlets found unhygienic with expired products.

Wider FDA drive included restaurants; seized illegal food items.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against quick-commerce outlets operated by Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart after inspections found alleged food safety and hygiene violations, according to an official statement.

The food safety regulator has suspended 14 licences across the state as part of a wider enforcement drive against businesses allegedly failing to meet food safety standards.

The action was carried out under the direction of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of the FDA's ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign.

Officials inspected 86 online delivery facilities, including quick-commerce outlets and dark stores. One establishment in Satara was also ordered to stop operations completely after inspectors found serious safety violations.

Blinkit Outlet In Malad West Among Those Flagged

Several quick-commerce outlets were found to have allegedly violated hygiene, storage and cold-chain requirements.

At a Blinkit outlet in Malad West, Mumbai, inspectors reportedly found chiller temperatures of around 6 degrees Celsius, unhygienic conditions and rusted racks.

Around 40 food handlers were also allegedly working without the required medical certificates. The outlet's licence was suspended.

At a Blinkit outlet in Karad, Satara, delivery operations were stopped after 125 two-wheeler riders were allegedly found without identity cards and medical fitness certificates.

Zepto, Instamart Outlets Also Face Action

A Zepto outlet in Lohegaon, Pune, had its licence suspended after inspectors reportedly found temperature-control violations in frozen storage, expired products and poor hygiene.

At a Swiggy Instamart outlet in Karvenagar, Pune, officials reportedly found cockroach infestation, damaged cold-storage facilities and inadequate sanitation. Its licence was suspended.

At a Zepto facility in CIDCO, Nashik, inspectors reportedly found live cockroaches under storage racks. Delivery staff were also allegedly bringing mud into food assembly areas.

Restaurants, Hotels Also Inspected

The FDA also inspected 109 restaurants, cafes and hotels, issuing 49 improvement notices and suspending four licences.

At Bollywood Café in Film City, Goregaon East, inspectors reportedly found a severe house-fly infestation, dirty kitchen drains and rusted food-contact surfaces.

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The FDA has initiated penalty proceedings under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, over the alleged violations.

The licence of Hotel Sayaji in Lonavala, operated by M/s Fortune Enterprises, was also suspended immediately over alleged violations of hygiene requirements under Schedule 4.

Gutka, Pan Masala Worth Over Rs 46 Lakh Seized

The FDA conducted 15 raids across Maharashtra between August 12 and 13. During the operations, illegal and substandard food products worth Rs 46,89,603 were seized, according to the figures provided.

Ten FIRs were registered over the alleged sale of banned gutka and pan masala. Police made nine arrests and seized banned tobacco products valued at Rs 46,76,631.

698 Litres Of Suspected Substandard Milk Seized

In Panvel, Raigad, officials intercepted 698 litres of suspected substandard cow's milk worth Rs 34,302 from an unregistered vendor.

The action was part of the wider food safety enforcement drive.

Over 16 Tonnes Of Loose Edible Oil Seized

In Washim, FDA officials seized 16,480 kg of loose refined soyabean oil valued at Rs 16,97,440 from M/s Siddhivinayak Udyog.

The seizure was part of the FDA's action against businesses allegedly failing to meet food safety and regulatory requirements.

Maharashtra FDA Warns Businesses

Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has warned that strict legal action will continue against businesses found compromising public health.

Citizens can report suspected unsafe or adulterated food to the Maharashtra FDA through its 24-hour toll-free helpline, 1800-222-365. The department also has an online grievance portal for food and drug complaints.

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