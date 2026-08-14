Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika Mandanna shared health update after hip injury.

She is doing much better, embracing forced holiday.

Engaging in puzzles and avoiding workouts during recuperation.

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a health update days after suffering a hip injury while shooting a dance sequence for Mysaa. The actor said she is “doing much better now” and also gave fans a glimpse into her “slow days” - a pace of life she says has been “forced” upon her during recovery after reportedly slipping on set.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Health Update

Rashmika took to Instagram to reflect on how life has changed since she was forced to slow down and stay home.

“It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away, the other side, which is ‘slowing down’, seems scary. But when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’, hustling like a crazy person now seems scary… maybe that’s what life is,” she wrote.

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She also spoke about being surrounded by love, positivity, prayers and gratitude during this period.

In the comments section, Neena Gupta checked in on her and asked how she was doing. Responding to the veteran actor, Rashmika wrote, “Yess ma’am, I’m doing much better now.. thank youuu.” She completed her comment with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Hip Injury

Earlier this month, Rashmika revealed that this was her third injury in a row and admitted that she needs to learn to treat her body “like a human body and not some machine”.

The actor explained that one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg had detached and would need to be reattached for her to regain full movement. While describing the injury as painful, she said the pain was “not unbearable”. According to reports, she slipped while shooting a dance sequence.

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“So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff,” she explained.

Rashmika said she sustained the injury while filming a dance sequence for Mysaa, which she described as “the most aggressive film” she has ever worked on.

How Rashmika Is Spending Her Recovery Period

The actor has also shared glimpses of how she has been spending her recovery period, including keeping herself occupied with puzzles during what she jokingly calls her “forced holiday”.

Rashmika also spoke about not being able to work out or run while recovering. Since exercise has been a major part of her routine, she joked that she was worried about turning into a “dessert monster” during her time away from physical activity.