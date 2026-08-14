80th Independence Day: PM Modi To Hoist Tricolour At Red Fort, ‘Vande Mataram’ First

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the main ceremony at the Red Fort amid patriotic fervour and elaborate security arrangements.

For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, marking 150 years of the National Song’s enduring legacy.

The celebrations will also highlight the contribution of ‘Yuva Shakti’ to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, the Defence Ministry said.

PM Modi To Inspect Guard Of Honour

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputy Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, Lt Gen Rajesh Sethi, to the Prime Minister. The GOC will then escort Modi to the saluting base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute.

Modi will subsequently inspect the Guard of Honour.

The contingent will comprise one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for this year's Independence Day celebrations.

Track: The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lt Col Arjun Singh, while Maj Aditya Sharma, Lt Cdr Neelam Rana, Sqn Ldr Vipin Kumar and Additional DCP Vineet Kumar will lead the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police contingents respectively.

Tricolour Hoisting, 21-Gun Salute

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Modi will proceed to the Red Fort ramparts, where the GOC, Delhi Area, will escort him to the dais for the hoisting of the national flag.

Capt Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister during the flag hoisting, which will coincide with a 21-gun salute fired by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery will use indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and will be commanded by Maj Pawan Singh Shekhawat.

Track: The National Flag Guard, comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute during the flag hoisting.

‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Sung At Red Fort

Following the hoisting of the Tricolour, the Army band will play ‘Vande Mataram’, with everyone present at the Red Fort joining in the National Song.

The National Anthem will be rendered thereafter.

The band will comprise one JCO and 25 other ranks and will be conducted by Subedar Ishwar Singh.

Track: This will be the first time ‘Vande Mataram’ is being rendered as part of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

IAF Helicopters To Shower Flower Petals

As the national flag is hoisted, two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals over the venue.

One helicopter will carry the national flag, while the other will carry a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.

The helicopters will be piloted by Wg Cdr Rajat and Sqn Ldr Ankit Varshney.

Track: The aerial ceremony will be followed by Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort ramparts.

2,500 NCC Cadets, My Bharat Volunteers To Sing National Song

After the Prime Minister's speech, 2,500 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and My Bharat volunteers will sing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.

They will be seated along Gyanpath opposite the Red Fort ramparts in a formation spelling ‘Vande Mataram’.

View cutters depicting the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ will also be installed at Gyanpath.

Track: The participation of NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will form a key part of this year's youth-focused Independence Day celebrations.

5,000 Special Guests To Attend

Nearly 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort.

They include International Yoga Day volunteers, women entrepreneurs under the PM Mudra Yojana, high-performing MY Bharat volunteers, PMAY(U) beneficiaries and street vendors covered under PM SVANidhi.

More than 1,500 people from different states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional Indian attire, have also been invited.

Track: The government has also organised band performances at 343 prominent locations across the country to encourage patriotic participation among citizens.

Independence Day Celebrations Across India

While the main ceremony will take place at the Red Fort, flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes will also be organised in state capitals and cities and towns across the country.

The celebrations this year will combine the 150-year legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ with a focus on India's youth and the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.