For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. This marks 150 years of the National Song's enduring legacy.
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80th Independence Day: PM Modi To Hoist Tricolour At Red Fort, ‘Vande Mataram’ First
India will mark its 80th Independence Day at Red Fort with PM Modi leading celebrations. ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung there for the first time, with 5,000 special guests attending.
- PM Modi leads 80th Independence Day at Red Fort ceremony.
- First 'Vande Mataram' rendition at Red Fort, marking 150 years.
- Youth contributions to 'Viksit Bharat @2047' are highlighted.
- Over 5,000 special guests join nationwide celebrations.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is significant about this year's Independence Day celebrations regarding 'Vande Mataram'?
Who will assist the Prime Minister during the flag hoisting ceremony?
Capt Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister during the national flag hoisting at the Red Fort ramparts. A 21-gun salute will coincide with this ceremony.
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