‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress' 'Meloni' Jibe

India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress Leader's 'Meloni' Jibe

‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress Leader's 'Meloni' Jibe

MEA stressed that India-Italy ties have strengthened amid a row over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hug’ remark. BJP’s Amit Malviya also criticised Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit over the exchange.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 09:18 PM (IST)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday highlighted India’s strong ties with Italy after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic style sparked a political controversy.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s relationship with Italy had expanded and strengthened across various areas in recent years, while stressing the importance of mutual respect in diplomatic relations.

“We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful of each other and this mutual understanding between the two sides,” Jaiswal said.

What Rahul Gandhi Said

Gandhi had criticised Prime Minister Modi’s approach to diplomacy while speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention. He suggested that the Prime Minister’s foreign policy was being portrayed largely through his practice of embracing foreign leaders.

During the event, Gandhi hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit while discussing Modi’s diplomatic style.

Dikshit then jokingly asked Gandhi whether he was hugging him thinking he was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Gandhi replied, “I haven’t reached that stage yet,” prompting laughter among those present.

Gandhi subsequently questioned whether hugging foreign leaders could be equated with foreign policy.

The remarks triggered a political row, with BJP leaders attacking the Congress leader over his comments, while the Congress defended Gandhi.

BJP Criticised Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday criticised Rahul Gandhi and party leader Sandeep Dikshit over their exchange at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention.

Malviya said the remarks were “far more disturbing” than what could be dismissed as a mere “locker-room conversation”.

Reacting to the remarks, Malviya accused the two Congress leaders of making comments that went beyond what could be characterised as a casual “locker-room conversation”.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit’s remarks reveal something far more disturbing than a mere ‘locker-room conversation.’”

Malviya argued that the exchange reflected a broader concern over how women in public life are portrayed, alleging that they were being reduced to objects rather than being treated as professionals, leaders and individuals deserving dignity.

Before You Go

Breaking: Dalit Leader Defends Haldwani Ground Purification, Rejects Claims of Targeting Kharge

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement regarding India's ties with Italy?

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's strong and strengthened relationship with Italy, emphasizing mutual respect in diplomatic relations. This statement followed controversial remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

What remarks by Rahul Gandhi sparked a political controversy?

Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi's diplomatic style, questioning if hugging foreign leaders equated to foreign policy. He also made a comment about not 'reaching that stage yet' in response to a joke about the Italian Prime Minister.

How did the BJP react to Rahul Gandhi's comments?

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya criticized Gandhi's remarks as 'far more disturbing' than a mere 'locker-room conversation.' He alleged the exchange reflected a concern over how women in public life are portrayed.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 14 Aug 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi MEA : Rahul Gandhi India Italy PM Modi Georgia Meloni Modi Meloni
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress Leader's 'Meloni' Jibe
‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress' 'Meloni' Jibe
India
‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez Murmu In I-Day Address. Read Top Quotes
‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez In I-Day Address. Top Quotes
India
Census 2027: Aadhaar, Caste, Religion, Bank Accounts Among 40 Questions; Check Full List
Census 2027: 40 Questions Officials Will Ask Every Household; Check Full List
India
Iran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September Amid West Asia Tensions: Report
Iran President Pezeshkian To Visit India For BRICS Summit In September: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dalit Leader Defends Haldwani Ground Purification, Rejects Claims of Targeting Kharge
BIG UPDATE: Census 2027 Form Lists Caste Question Alongside SC, ST Details in 40-Point Schedule
POLITICAL ROW: Rahul Gandhi's PM Modi Mimicry Sparks BJP Outrage Over Foreign Policy Remarks
Breaking: Jhansi Hoarding Row Escalates as BJP and SP Workers Trade Sharp Allegations
POLITICAL ROW: Haldwani Stage Purification Sparks Dalit Debate After Kharge Rally
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget