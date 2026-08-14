‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress' 'Meloni' Jibe

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's strong and strengthened relationship with Italy, emphasizing mutual respect in diplomatic relations. This statement followed controversial remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
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‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress Leader's 'Meloni' Jibe
MEA stressed that India-Italy ties have strengthened amid a row over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hug’ remark. BJP’s Amit Malviya also criticised Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit over the exchange.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) statement regarding India's ties with Italy?
What remarks by Rahul Gandhi sparked a political controversy?
Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi's diplomatic style, questioning if hugging foreign leaders equated to foreign policy. He also made a comment about not 'reaching that stage yet' in response to a joke about the Italian Prime Minister.
How did the BJP react to Rahul Gandhi's comments?
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya criticized Gandhi's remarks as 'far more disturbing' than a mere 'locker-room conversation.' He alleged the exchange reflected a concern over how women in public life are portrayed.
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