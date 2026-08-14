‘India-Italy Ties Have Expanded, Strengthened’: MEA Reacts To Congress' 'Meloni' Jibe

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday highlighted India’s strong ties with Italy after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic style sparked a political controversy.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s relationship with Italy had expanded and strengthened across various areas in recent years, while stressing the importance of mutual respect in diplomatic relations.

“We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's important that, as part of diplomatic practice, we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful of each other and this mutual understanding between the two sides,” Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's remarks while sharing the stage with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every way, and it's… pic.twitter.com/KNWAe4du8I — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026

What Rahul Gandhi Said

Gandhi had criticised Prime Minister Modi’s approach to diplomacy while speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention. He suggested that the Prime Minister’s foreign policy was being portrayed largely through his practice of embracing foreign leaders.

During the event, Gandhi hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit while discussing Modi’s diplomatic style.

Dikshit then jokingly asked Gandhi whether he was hugging him thinking he was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Gandhi replied, “I haven’t reached that stage yet,” prompting laughter among those present.

Gandhi subsequently questioned whether hugging foreign leaders could be equated with foreign policy.

The remarks triggered a political row, with BJP leaders attacking the Congress leader over his comments, while the Congress defended Gandhi.

BJP Criticised Gandhi