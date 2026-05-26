Ananya Panday has recently come under heavy social media criticism after a short clip of her performing a Bharatanatyam-inspired fusion dance from the film Chand Mera Dil went viral. The sequence quickly sparked debate online, with many viewers questioning the execution of the choreography. Several classical dancers also expressed disappointment, describing the act as lacking authenticity and calling it “catastrophic”.

Amid the growing backlash, her father and actor Chunky Panday have stepped forward in support of his daughter, defending the intent behind the performance.

Chunky Panday Reacts To Backlash

In a conversation with ETimes, Chunky Panday addressed the controversy and said the audience had misunderstood the nature of the scene. “I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events. People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens.”

He further explained that classical Bharatanatyam requires extensive training and years of discipline. “But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training, almost 20 years of discipline and precision. It’s extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions. This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting.”

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Why The Scene Sparked Debate

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday plays Chandni, the daughter of a classical Bharatanatyam performer portrayed by Charu Shankar. The viral sequence shows her character opting for a modern fusion performance instead of a traditional recital, blending Bharatanatyam with contemporary dance styles such as hip-hop and locking.

However, the portrayal did not sit well with sections of the audience. Well-known Bharatanatyam exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Anita Ratnam also criticised the performance. She remarked, “Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control, tradition, geometry, musicality, and emotional depth. This clip treats it like a wedding sangeet filmed during a mild earthquake.” She further added that the choreography appeared to undermine “centuries of sophistication, training, dedication and devotion”.

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Film Overview

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil is set in an engineering college environment. The story follows two students, Aarav and Chandni, whose relationship evolves as they step into adulthood and face real-world responsibilities.

The film has received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. Its box office performance has also been modest, collecting around Rs 13 crore within five days of release, with momentum slowing in subsequent days.

Chunky Panday’s Upcoming Project

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday is gearing up for his next release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with supporting performances by Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, and Rakesh Bedi. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 4.