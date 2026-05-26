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HomeEntertainmentChunky Panday Backs Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Performance In 'Chand Mera Dil': It's A Fusion Dance'

Chunky Panday Backs Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Performance In 'Chand Mera Dil': It's A Fusion Dance'

Ananya Panday faced criticism over a Bharatanatyam fusion performance in Chand Mera Dil, prompting backlash from classical dancers. Her father, Chunky Panday, defended the act.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ananya Panday faces backlash for Bharatanatyam fusion dance.
  • Critics and dancers call performance inauthentic and
  • Father Chunky Panday defends dance as experimental fusion.
  • Film context requested before judging the dance performance.

Ananya Panday has recently come under heavy social media criticism after a short clip of her performing a Bharatanatyam-inspired fusion dance from the film Chand Mera Dil went viral. The sequence quickly sparked debate online, with many viewers questioning the execution of the choreography. Several classical dancers also expressed disappointment, describing the act as lacking authenticity and calling it “catastrophic”.

Amid the growing backlash, her father and actor Chunky Panday have stepped forward in support of his daughter, defending the intent behind the performance.

Chunky Panday Reacts To Backlash

In a conversation with ETimes, Chunky Panday addressed the controversy and said the audience had misunderstood the nature of the scene. “I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events. People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens.”

He further explained that classical Bharatanatyam requires extensive training and years of discipline. “But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training, almost 20 years of discipline and precision. It’s extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions. This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting.”

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Why The Scene Sparked Debate

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday plays Chandni, the daughter of a classical Bharatanatyam performer portrayed by Charu Shankar. The viral sequence shows her character opting for a modern fusion performance instead of a traditional recital, blending Bharatanatyam with contemporary dance styles such as hip-hop and locking.

However, the portrayal did not sit well with sections of the audience. Well-known Bharatanatyam exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Anita Ratnam also criticised the performance. She remarked, “Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control, tradition, geometry, musicality, and emotional depth. This clip treats it like a wedding sangeet filmed during a mild earthquake.” She further added that the choreography appeared to undermine “centuries of sophistication, training, dedication and devotion”.

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Film Overview

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil is set in an engineering college environment. The story follows two students, Aarav and Chandni, whose relationship evolves as they step into adulthood and face real-world responsibilities.

The film has received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. Its box office performance has also been modest, collecting around Rs 13 crore within five days of release, with momentum slowing in subsequent days.

Chunky Panday’s Upcoming Project

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday is gearing up for his next release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with supporting performances by Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, and Rakesh Bedi. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 4.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ananya Panday's dance performance face criticism?

Ananya Panday's performance in a Bharatanatyam-inspired fusion dance from the film Chand Mera Dil went viral, leading to criticism from viewers and classical dancers who felt it lacked authenticity.

What was Chunky Panday's defense of his daughter's performance?

Chunky Panday stated that the dance was a fusion performance, not pure Bharatanatyam, and that audiences misunderstood its intent, mistaking it for a traditional recital.

What is Bharatanatyam, according to Chunky Panday?

Pure Bharatanatyam requires many years of rigorous training, discipline, precision, and is highly technical with structured, almost robotic movements and expressions.

What did Bharatanatyam exponent Anita Ratnam say about the performance?

Anita Ratnam criticized the clip, stating Bharatanatyam relies on technique, control, and tradition, and felt the performance undermined centuries of sophistication and dedication.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharma Productions Ananya Panday Chunky Panday Bollywood Chand Mera Dil Bharatanatyam Fusion Anita Ratnam
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