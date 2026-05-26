Ananya Panday's performance in a Bharatanatyam-inspired fusion dance from the film Chand Mera Dil went viral, leading to criticism from viewers and classical dancers who felt it lacked authenticity.
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Chunky Panday Backs Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Performance In 'Chand Mera Dil': It's A Fusion Dance'
Ananya Panday faced criticism over a Bharatanatyam fusion performance in Chand Mera Dil, prompting backlash from classical dancers. Her father, Chunky Panday, defended the act.
- Ananya Panday faces backlash for Bharatanatyam fusion dance.
- Critics and dancers call performance inauthentic and
- Father Chunky Panday defends dance as experimental fusion.
- Film context requested before judging the dance performance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Ananya Panday's dance performance face criticism?
What was Chunky Panday's defense of his daughter's performance?
Chunky Panday stated that the dance was a fusion performance, not pure Bharatanatyam, and that audiences misunderstood its intent, mistaking it for a traditional recital.
What is Bharatanatyam, according to Chunky Panday?
Pure Bharatanatyam requires many years of rigorous training, discipline, precision, and is highly technical with structured, almost robotic movements and expressions.
What did Bharatanatyam exponent Anita Ratnam say about the performance?
Anita Ratnam criticized the clip, stating Bharatanatyam relies on technique, control, and tradition, and felt the performance undermined centuries of sophistication and dedication.
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