Yes, Prime Video has announced that Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will return with two more seasons. Seasons 2 and 3 of the comedy-drama are currently in development.
'Adarsh Baal Vidhyalaya' Announces Seasons 2 And 3 Following Global Success
Prime Video has announced Seasons 2 and 3 of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya after the comedy-drama emerged as a global favourite following its July 24 premiere.
- Prime Video renewed Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya for a second and third season.
- Series achieved global success, topping non-English titles globally.
- Kay Kay Menon stars as headmaster of dysfunctional school.
The bell may have rung, but school is far from over at Tinki Toli. Following the strong response to its first season, Prime Video has announced that Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will return with not one, but two more seasons. Seasons 2 and 3 of the comedy-drama are now in development, taking the story of the unconventional school and its equally unconventional headmaster forward.
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Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Finds A Global Audience
Since making its worldwide debut on July 24, 2026, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya has quickly found viewers across India and beyond. The series trended at No. 1 among non-English titles in the global Top 10 and drew viewership from 94% of India's PIN codes.
The latest announcement ensures that the journey through the chaotic world of Tinki Toli is set to continue.
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Who Is Behind The Prime Video Series?
Directed by Himank Gaur, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya has been created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures.
The series centres on Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a laidback headmaster whose attempt to bring order to one of Tinki Toli's most dysfunctional schools forms the heart of the story.
The writing team includes Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey and Meghna Srivastava.
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Kay Kay Menon Leads The Cast
The comedy-drama features Kay Kay Menon alongside Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Prachee Shah in key roles.
The series is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
With two further seasons now officially in development, the final bell clearly hasn't rung for Tinki Toli. For the students, teachers and everyone else who thought class was over, there is only one message: take your seats. Attendance is mandatory.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will there be more seasons of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya?
Who created and directed Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya?
The series was directed by Himank Gaur. It was created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures.
What is the premise of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya?
The series centers on Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a laidback headmaster, and his attempt to bring order to one of Tinki Toli's most dysfunctional schools.
Who are the lead actors in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya?
Kay Kay Menon leads the cast. Other key roles are played by Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, and Prasanna Bisht, among others.