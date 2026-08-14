An IndiGo flight cancellation at Bhubaneswar airport reportedly sent one passenger’s patience into turbulence on Thursday, after a woman allegedly lost her cool, shouted at staff and damaged airport equipment.

A video of the incident has surfaced online and gone viral, showing the woman creating a commotion in the departure lounge, yelling at airport staff and apparently throwing objects around.

A woman passenger was seen lashing out at IndiGo ground staff after her flight was cancelled, screaming at employees as they tried to manage the situation.



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with several accounts claiming that the altercation took place at… pic.twitter.com/7MB7S9Q9XI — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 14, 2026

The passenger, identified as Mamoni Kharat, was scheduled to fly to Kolkata on IndiGo flight 6E 7352. The flight was cancelled because of a technical snag, following which the alleged incident took place at around 6 pm.

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Complaint Filed Against Woman

Airport authorities later lodged a complaint against Kharat at the Airfield police station, accusing her of unruly behaviour and damaging airport property. Officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), IndiGo and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were present during the incident.

According to the complaint, Kharat allegedly damaged a monitor, keyboard and passport-scanning machine. The AAI estimated the damaged equipment at around Rs 49,000, Hindustan Times reported.

Authorities have asked police to take appropriate action and recover the cost of the damaged equipment from the passenger.

The viral footage purportedly shows the confrontation unfolding after the Kolkata-bound flight was cancelled.

What Indigo Said On Cancellation Of Flight

"IndiGo flight 6E 7352, scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata on August 13, 2026, was cancelled due to a technical snag identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and took all efforts to minimise the same, including offering them regular updates, refreshments, accommodation and alternate travel options or full refunds as applicable," IndiGo said in a statement.

"During this, one of the customers who caused damage to the airport property was declared unruly and handed over to the relevant security agencies in line with standard operating procedures. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. At IndiGo, the safety and comfort of our customers and crew remain our top priorities," the IndiGo spokesperson added.

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BPIA authorities requested that the police take appropriate action and recover the cost of the damaged equipment from the passenger.