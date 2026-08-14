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English NewsCitiesWatch: Woman Loses Cool, Damages Airport Equipment Rs 49,000 After IndiGo Flight Cancelled In Bhubaneswar

Watch: Woman Loses Cool, Damages Airport Equipment Rs 49,000 After IndiGo Flight Cancelled In Bhubaneswar

An IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata was cancelled over a technical snag, after which a passenger allegedly abused staff and damaged airport equipment worth Rs 49,000.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Passenger damaged airport equipment following IndiGo flight cancellation.
  • Woman reportedly broke monitor, keyboard, and passport-scanning machine.
  • Authorities filed complaint against passenger, seeking recovery of costs.

An IndiGo flight cancellation at Bhubaneswar airport reportedly sent one passenger’s patience into turbulence on Thursday, after a woman allegedly lost her cool, shouted at staff and damaged airport equipment.

A video of the incident has surfaced online and gone viral, showing the woman creating a commotion in the departure lounge, yelling at airport staff and apparently throwing objects around.

The passenger, identified as Mamoni Kharat, was scheduled to fly to Kolkata on IndiGo flight 6E 7352. The flight was cancelled because of a technical snag, following which the alleged incident took place at around 6 pm.

Also Read: WATCH: Eggs, Shoes, Muck Hurled At Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh After Arrest In RG Kar Case

Complaint Filed Against Woman

Airport authorities later lodged a complaint against Kharat at the Airfield police station, accusing her of unruly behaviour and damaging airport property. Officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), IndiGo and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were present during the incident.

According to the complaint, Kharat allegedly damaged a monitor, keyboard and passport-scanning machine. The AAI estimated the damaged equipment at around Rs 49,000, Hindustan Times reported.

Authorities have asked police to take appropriate action and recover the cost of the damaged equipment from the passenger.

The viral footage purportedly shows the confrontation unfolding after the Kolkata-bound flight was cancelled.

What Indigo Said On Cancellation Of Flight

"IndiGo flight 6E 7352, scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata on August 13, 2026, was cancelled due to a technical snag identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and took all efforts to minimise the same, including offering them regular updates, refreshments, accommodation and alternate travel options or full refunds as applicable," IndiGo said in a statement.

 

"During this, one of the customers who caused damage to the airport property was declared unruly and handed over to the relevant security agencies in line with standard operating procedures. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. At IndiGo, the safety and comfort of our customers and crew remain our top priorities," the IndiGo spokesperson added.

Also Read: Census 2027: Aadhaar, Caste, Religion, Bank Accounts Among 40 Questions; Check Full List

BPIA authorities requested that the police take appropriate action and recover the cost of the damaged equipment from the passenger.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at Bhubaneswar airport recently?

A passenger allegedly lost her cool, shouted at staff, and damaged airport equipment after her IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical snag.

Why was IndiGo flight 6E 7352 cancelled?

The flight was cancelled due to a technical snag identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft. This caused inconvenience to passengers.

What action was taken against the unruly passenger?

Airport authorities lodged a complaint against Mamoni Kharat at the Airfield police station. She was accused of unruly behaviour and damaging airport property.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Woman Bhubaneswar Odisha IndiGo Odisha.
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