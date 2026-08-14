A passenger allegedly lost her cool, shouted at staff, and damaged airport equipment after her IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical snag.
Explorer
Watch: Woman Loses Cool, Damages Airport Equipment Rs 49,000 After IndiGo Flight Cancelled In Bhubaneswar
An IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata was cancelled over a technical snag, after which a passenger allegedly abused staff and damaged airport equipment worth Rs 49,000.
- Passenger damaged airport equipment following IndiGo flight cancellation.
- Woman reportedly broke monitor, keyboard, and passport-scanning machine.
- Authorities filed complaint against passenger, seeking recovery of costs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at Bhubaneswar airport recently?
Why was IndiGo flight 6E 7352 cancelled?
The flight was cancelled due to a technical snag identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft. This caused inconvenience to passengers.
What action was taken against the unruly passenger?
Airport authorities lodged a complaint against Mamoni Kharat at the Airfield police station. She was accused of unruly behaviour and damaging airport property.
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