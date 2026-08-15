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English NewsEntertainmentMy biggest earning: Shankar Mahadevan on lending voice to UP Police song

My biggest earning: Shankar Mahadevan on lending voice to UP Police song

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Renowned singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan on Friday said contributing to Uttar Pradesh Police's song "Khaki Ka Sitara" was the "biggest earning" of his career of 30 years so far and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki unifor.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 12:46 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI): Renowned singer-composer and Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan on Friday said contributing to Uttar Pradesh Police's song "Khaki Ka Sitara" was the "biggest earning" of his career of 30 years so far and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki uniform.

Mahadevan, who has lent his voice to the song, was speaking at its launch on the eve of Independence Day. He shared the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Actor Nana Patekar and senior police officials also attended the event.

"Today is a very special day for me because I am getting the opportunity to sit on the stage with someone I hold in very high regard -- Maharaj Ji (Yogi Adityanath)," Mahadevan said.

"This is a matter of great fortune for me," he said, adding that the occasion was particularly special because he had never seen an auditorium filled with so many people in khaki.

"I have been in this industry for 30 years and have composed and sung many songs, but 'Khaki Ka Sitara' that I have composed is in front of you today," he said.

Mahadevan said contributing to the police service through the song was his "biggest earning" and described it as a work driven by passion for the khaki uniform.

He also sang excerpts from the song, including its refrain, "Suraksha aapki, sankalp hamara, kehta hai yahi khaki ka sitara" (your security, our resolve, this is what the khaki star says), drawing applause from the audience. PTI AR KIS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 01:01 AM (IST)
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