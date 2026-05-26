Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film editor Shweta Venkat criticizes FWICE's selective action.

Editors' concerns about pay and conditions were ignored for years.

Venkat questions FWICE's swiftness on Ranveer Singh's dispute.

FWICE banned Ranveer Singh over alleged 'Don 3' withdrawal.

Just hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, film editor Shweta Venkat criticised the organisation for what she described as selective action. Known for her editing work in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, and Haseen Dillruba, Shweta questioned why FWICE moved quickly in Ranveer’s case while allegedly failing to address concerns raised by film editors several years ago.

Editors’ Concerns Allegedly Ignored

Speaking to SCREEN, Shweta explained that editors in the film industry had been trying for years to initiate discussions around issues such as payment structures, delayed dues, and overall working conditions. According to her, a group of editors had approached FWICE in 2023 seeking assistance in opening a dialogue with producers regarding these matters.

“It has been a while since industry editors have been trying to sort issues like pay slabs, pending dues, and working conditions. We needed a dialogue with the producers,” Shweta said.

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She further revealed that a formal letter outlining these concerns had allegedly been submitted to FWICE and was signed by 242 editors working across the industry. However, she claimed that despite the meeting and assurances given at the time, there had been no further communication or progress. “There was also a letter sent to them, signed by 242 editors working in the industry, outlining the issues. But there has been no communication or revert post that meeting,” she added.

Where Was This Efficiency?

Shweta also took to Instagram Stories to react to FWICE’s swift action against Ranveer Singh, sarcastically referring to the federation’s move as “cute”. She questioned why similar urgency had not been shown when editors approached the body with their own grievances years earlier.

“When film editors came to you for help setting up a dialogue with producers, where was this efficiency? It has been 3 years. Or maybe we weren’t cool enough. Basically, producer ya actor bano (become either a producer or an actor),” she wrote. According to the report, SCREEN also attempted to contact FWICE President BN Tiwari for a response, but no official statement had been issued at the time.

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Why FWICE Acted Against Ranveer Singh

FWICE recently announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, instructing its members not to work with him until the matter is resolved. The dispute reportedly stems from the actor’s alleged withdrawal from Don 3 just weeks before an overseas shoot was scheduled to begin.

The film, backed by Excel Entertainment, had already entered pre-production. Reports suggest the production house sought compensation for financial losses incurred following Ranveer’s exit from the project.

FWICE also claimed that multiple notices and reminders were sent to the actor over a period of time, but he did not appear before the federation. According to the body, Ranveer’s representatives later argued that FWICE had no jurisdiction over the matter, prompting the organisation to take stricter action.

Ranveer Singh’s Team Responds

Ranveer Singh’s representatives later issued a statement addressing the controversy. “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read.

Actors Previously Banned By FWICE

Following the 2016 Uri attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, FWICE banned Pakistani artistes like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan from Indian projects. Mika Singh faced a temporary ban in 2019 after performing at a Karachi wedding linked to a former aide of Pervez Musharraf, but the restriction was lifted after his apology. Diljit Dosanjh also faced FWICE action over Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Hania Aamir, though Bhushan Kumar secured an exception for Border 2. Unlike these politically sensitive cases, Ranveer Singh’s FWICE directive stems from a professional dispute over Don 3. Excel Entertainment has reportedly sought Rs 45 crore in damages after his alleged exit weeks before shooting.