‘Vande Mataram’ Played Before President Murmu’s Independence Day Address, First In History

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day, with ‘Vande Mataram’ being played before her speech for the first time, marking a historic moment.

Extending her greetings to citizens, President Murmu said India was about to enter its 80th year of independence.“On the eve of Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on this national festival. In just a few hours, our country will begin its 80th year of independence,” she said.

Highlighting India’s response to terrorism, President Murmu said that the Operation Sindoor demonstrated the capability of the Indian Armed Forces to carry out precision strikes against terror networks.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day https://t.co/0EZ6TLdoM9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2026

She warned terrorists and those supporting them that they would face consequences regardless of where they sought refuge.

“Terrorists and those supporting them will have to face consequences no matter where they hide,” Murmu said.

President Murmu also described the progress towards making India Naxal-free as a major national achievement.

She highlighted the rapid development taking place in Bastar and noted the increasing participation of its people in the country's cultural life.