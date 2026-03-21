Salman Khan continued his tradition of greeting thousands of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence on Eid.
Salman Khan Greets Fans On Eid, Salim Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalisation: WATCH
Salman Khan greeted fans on Eid with family as Salim Khan made his first appearance after hospital discharge, following recovery from a brain haemorrhage.
Eid celebrations turned extra special this year for fans of Salman Khan as the actor continued his long-standing tradition of greeting supporters from his Mumbai residence. What made the occasion even more memorable was the presence of his father, Salim Khan, who made his first public appearance following a recent health scare. The heartfelt moment quickly went viral, drawing attention from fans across the country.
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A Heartwarming Eid Tradition Continues
Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you pic.twitter.com/PuaaZWNDHd— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2026
Every year, Salman Khan steps out to greet the thousands of fans gathered outside his Bandra home, Galaxy Apartments, turning the occasion into a much-loved tradition.
This time too, the actor appeared behind a bullet-proof glass installed for safety, warmly waving and sending flying kisses to the cheering crowd, keeping the festive mood alive.
Sharing the moment with the video, he expressed his gratitude, writing, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you.”
Salim Khan’s First Appearance After Health Scare
The biggest moment of the day came when Salim Khan joined the celebrations.
Recently hospitalised following a brain haemorrhage, the veteran writer was discharged earlier this week. His appearance on the balcony marked his first public outing after recovery, and fans were visibly relieved to see him in good spirits.
According to reports, he had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 17, where he received treatment and was placed under observation before being discharged.
Family Joins In The Celebrations
The entire Khan family came together to mark the occasion. Also seen at the celebration were Salman’s mother Sushila Charak, his brother Sohail Khan, and other family members, including children of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.
Their presence added a warm, family-centric touch to the festive gathering, making the moment even more special for fans.
Fans React To Viral Moment
The emotional sight of Salim Khan joining Salman on the balcony quickly went viral, with fans expressing relief and joy. For many, it was the first glimpse of him after the health scare, making the moment all the more meaningful.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What tradition did Salman Khan continue on Eid?
Who joined Salman Khan for the Eid celebration?
Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, joined him on the balcony. Other family members, including his mother and brother Sohail, were also present.
Why was Salim Khan's appearance on Eid significant?
It was Salim Khan's first public appearance after being hospitalized for a brain hemorrhage, and fans were relieved to see him in good spirits.
How did Salman Khan greet his fans?
Standing behind bullet-proof glass, Salman Khan waved and blew kisses to the cheering crowd outside his residence.