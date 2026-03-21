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Eid celebrations turned extra special this year for fans of Salman Khan as the actor continued his long-standing tradition of greeting supporters from his Mumbai residence. What made the occasion even more memorable was the presence of his father, Salim Khan, who made his first public appearance following a recent health scare. The heartfelt moment quickly went viral, drawing attention from fans across the country.

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A Heartwarming Eid Tradition Continues

Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you pic.twitter.com/PuaaZWNDHd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2026

Every year, Salman Khan steps out to greet the thousands of fans gathered outside his Bandra home, Galaxy Apartments, turning the occasion into a much-loved tradition.

This time too, the actor appeared behind a bullet-proof glass installed for safety, warmly waving and sending flying kisses to the cheering crowd, keeping the festive mood alive.

Sharing the moment with the video, he expressed his gratitude, writing, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you.”

Salim Khan’s First Appearance After Health Scare

The biggest moment of the day came when Salim Khan joined the celebrations.

Recently hospitalised following a brain haemorrhage, the veteran writer was discharged earlier this week. His appearance on the balcony marked his first public outing after recovery, and fans were visibly relieved to see him in good spirits.

According to reports, he had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 17, where he received treatment and was placed under observation before being discharged.

Family Joins In The Celebrations

The entire Khan family came together to mark the occasion. Also seen at the celebration were Salman’s mother Sushila Charak, his brother Sohail Khan, and other family members, including children of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Their presence added a warm, family-centric touch to the festive gathering, making the moment even more special for fans.

Fans React To Viral Moment

The emotional sight of Salim Khan joining Salman on the balcony quickly went viral, with fans expressing relief and joy. For many, it was the first glimpse of him after the health scare, making the moment all the more meaningful.