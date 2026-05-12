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HomeEducationCBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Today? Students Await Official Confirmation, Here's How To Check

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Today? Students Await Official Confirmation, Here's How To Check

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected today at cbseresults.nic.in. Check direct link, marksheet steps, SMS service and latest updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 May 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today on its official result portals. Although students were expecting the scores on Monday, a social media update from DigiLocker later hinted that the results may instead be released on May 12. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the board examinations will be able to access their marks online through the official CBSE result website at cbse.gov.in. 

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready, as important credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth will be required to log in and download the provisional marksheet. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: DigiLocker Shows ‘Coming Soon’ Alert; Here’s How To Check

Official Websites To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 

Candidates can check their results through the official portals including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Traditionally, CBSE confirms the declaration of results through an official notification or press release on its website. The board has also used its social media accounts on X in previous years to share live updates related to the result announcement. 

As per previous trends, CBSE is unlikely to announce the exact result timing in advance. The board is also not expected to hold a press conference for the declaration of Class 12 board results. 

How To Download CBSE Class 12 Marksheet Online 

Students can follow these simple steps to access their provisional scorecards online: 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE portals at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Open the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter details including roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. 

Step 4: Submit the information to view the marksheet. 

Step 5: Download the provisional result PDF. 

Step 6: Save or print the marksheet for future admission and counselling use. 

How To Check CBSE 12th Result Without Internet 

Students who do not have internet access can still receive their scores through SMS and IVRS facilities provided by the board. 

For SMS service: 

  • Open the messaging app on your mobile phone 
  • Type: CBSE12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (Centre number) 
  • Send the message to 7738299899 
  • The result details will be delivered to the same mobile number 

For IVRS service: 

  • Dial 24300699 along with your area code 
  • Follow the automated instructions 
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth to hear your marks 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Moderation Policy, Grace Marks and Grading Impact Final Scores

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Grading Pattern 

CBSE follows a relative grading system for Class 12 board examinations. Grades are awarded according to the performance range of successful candidates. 

  • A-1: Top one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • A-2: Next one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • B-1: Next one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • B-2: Next one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • C-1: Next one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • C-2: Next one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • D-1: Next one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • D-2: Next one-eighth of passed candidates 
  • E: Failed candidates 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 May 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE 12th Result CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026
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