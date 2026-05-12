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HomeNewsIndiaCBI Raids Punjab Vigilance Bureau Office In Mohali In Bribery Case; Several 'Middlemen' Held, Rs 13 Lakh Seized

CBI Raids Punjab Vigilance Bureau Office In Mohali In Bribery Case; Several 'Middlemen' Held, Rs 13 Lakh Seized

CBI seized Rs 13 lakh along with key documents, phones, and data during the late-night raid at the Punjab viligance office. The agency is now examining the seized records.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:13 AM (IST)

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a late-night raid at the Punjab Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali in connection with an alleged bribery transaction of around Rs 20 lakh, arresting several suspected middlemen and recovering approximately Rs 13 lakh during the operation, officials said.

The raid was carried out by a Chandigarh-based CBI team led by DSP Pavitra Singh as part of an investigation linked to FIR number 12/26 and a case registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to officials, the agency suspects that the arrested individuals were allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of a senior officer of the vigilance department.

Sources said the name of a senior Vigilance Bureau officer has surfaced during the probe and he is currently being questioned extensively. Officials added that some other employees of the department were also interrogated at different levels during the operation.

The officer under suspicion is reportedly absconding and allegedly not responding to phone calls, officials said.

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Documents, Electronic Records Also Seized

During the raid, the CBI seized several documents, mobile phones, electronic devices and digital records from the Vigilance Bureau office.

Officials said the agency is now examining the seized material as part of the investigation into an alleged deal linked to a five-star hotel and related property matters.

Investigators suspect that bribes were allegedly demanded in connection with the transaction.

Officials also claimed that the alleged “middlemen” arrested during the operation had been provided police security by the Punjab government.

Majithia Attacks AAP Government

Reacting to the CBI action, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia launched a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

In a post on X, Majithia alleged that corruption within Punjab was being exposed “layer by layer from top to bottom.”

“Alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery deal under scanner, with Central agency reportedly recovered Rs 13 lakh during the operation,” he said.

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Majithia further alleged that the Punjab Vigilance office had become a centre of corruption under the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Bhagwant Mann has no moral right to continue as chief minister and home minister,” Majithia said, demanding his resignation.

He also stated that Punjab deserved “transparent governance, not an administration run by fear, threats, and corruption.”

Senior Officer’s Whereabouts Unknown

The raid triggered political and administrative speculation after claims surfaced on social media that the Vigilance DGP office had been sealed following the operation.

Majithia also claimed online that the vigilance chief was “missing” and that his phone had been switched off, though there was no official confirmation from investigating agencies regarding the claim.

The CBI has not yet issued a formal detailed statement on the operation, and investigations in the matter are continuing.

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Before You Go

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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CBI Punjab Vigilance Office
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