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HomeNewsIndiaAIADMK Rebel MLAs Back Vijay-Led TVK Govt, Reject ‘DMK Tie-Up’ Plan Linked To EPS

AIADMK Rebel MLAs Back Vijay-Led TVK Govt, Reject ‘DMK Tie-Up’ Plan Linked To EPS

AIADMK rebels led by C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani back Vijay’s TVK government, citing opposition to a DMK alliance.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIADMK rebels back new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.
  • Rebels oppose reported AIADMK support plan for DMK.
  • Rebel faction claims people backed Vijay and TVK.
  • AIADMK faces deepening internal crisis after election loss.

In a major political setback for the AIADMK leadership, a rebel faction led by senior leaders C. Ve. Shanmugam and S. P. Velumani on Tuesday announced support for the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government headed by Chief Minister Vijay. The dramatic announcement signals a deepening split within the AIADMK following the party’s poor performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and growing internal dissatisfaction over the leadership’s political direction.

Rebel Leaders Oppose Reported DMK Support Plan

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Shanmugam said the dissident camp decided to back TVK after internal consultations with party legislators following the election results. According to him, discussions within the party included a proposal that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) could become chief minister with the support of the DMK, a suggestion the rebel faction strongly opposed.

Shanmugam stated that they had been asked to accept the decision, but they opposed it. He mentioned that they believed it was wrong and had expressed this view, though their objections were not accepted.

He argued that such a move would go against the ideological roots of the AIADMK, which was founded by M. G. Ramachandran in opposition to the DMK and later expanded under former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

He emphasized that the movement had originally been formed in opposition to the DMK, and that the idea of supporting the DMK had come as a great shock. He added that they had not accepted it.

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Rebels Say People Backed Vijay and TVK

Rejecting any understanding with the DMK, the rebel faction announced that it would instead honour the electoral mandate delivered by voters in favour of Vijay’s TVK. Shanmugam declared that the people of Tamil Nadu had delivered their verdict in favor of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and its leader Vijay as chief minister, and he affirmed that the AIADMK accepted this outcome.

He added that the dissident group had passed an official resolution extending support to the TVK government.

The move comes at a crucial moment in Tamil Nadu politics, with Vijay’s government still consolidating support following the closely watched Assembly elections.

ALSO READ: Bengal BJP Govt Finalises Key Portfolios, Takes Big Decisions In First Cabinet Meet

AIADMK Faces Deepening Internal Crisis

The AIADMK suffered a severe electoral setback in the April 23 polls, managing to win only 47 seats in the 234-member Assembly. The party’s declining electoral fortunes have become increasingly evident over the past several years.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK secured 75 seats, while its performance in national elections was even weaker — winning just one Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and drawing a blank in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Shanmugam claimed that nearly 30 AIADMK MLAs had become unhappy over reports of a possible understanding with the DMK and EPS’s alleged ambition to lead such an arrangement.

With around 30 legislators now backing the rebel camp’s decision to support TVK, only 17 MLAs are said to remain firmly aligned with EPS.

In another significant development, the dissident bloc elected S. P. Velumani as Leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party and G. Hari as Deputy Leader, indicating that the faction is attempting to establish itself as an organised power centre within the party.

The latest developments mark a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK now facing one of the most serious internal fractures in its recent history.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a rebel AIADMK faction announce support for the TVK government?

The rebel faction, led by C. Ve. Shanmugam and S. P. Velumani, opposed a reported plan for AIADMK support to the DMK. They chose to honor the electoral mandate given to Vijay's TVK instead.

What was the main reason for the opposition to the DMK support plan?

The rebel faction believed supporting the DMK would go against the AIADMK's founding principles. The party was established in opposition to the DMK.

How many AIADMK MLAs are reportedly supporting the rebel faction?

Approximately 30 AIADMK MLAs are said to be unhappy with reports of a DMK understanding and are backing the rebel faction's decision to support TVK.

What were the AIADMK's recent electoral performances?

The AIADMK won only 47 seats in the recent 234-member Assembly. They won 75 seats in 2021, one Lok Sabha seat in 2019, and none in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Has the rebel faction appointed new leadership within the legislature party?

Yes, the dissident bloc has elected S. P. Velumani as Leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party and G. Hari as Deputy Leader.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu News TVK Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
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