Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ryan Gosling’s Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digital release includes multiple Indian language audio tracks.

Ryan Gosling’s film Project Hail Mary is set to release on digital platforms this week. The Hollywood space film has performed impressively at the worldwide box office and also received a strong response from audiences in India. Now, it is finally arriving on OTT. Read on to find out when and where you can watch it.

When And Where To Watch ‘Project Hail Mary’ On OTT

After a successful theatrical run worldwide, Project Hail Mary has now made its way to digital platforms for Indian audiences. However, unlike regular OTT releases where subscribers can stream the film for free with a membership, there is a small condition.

The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi adventure is currently available in India only on a rental or purchase basis. Viewers can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

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On Amazon Prime Video, users will have to pay Rs 389 to rent the film. On Apple TV, it is available for Rs 299 on rent and Rs 599 for purchase. The digital version includes multiple audio tracks such as English, Telugu and other Indian languages. Reports also suggest that a Hindi version may be available online soon.

Globally, the film will also be available through video-on-demand (VOD) services, allowing audiences to rent or buy it on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play.

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‘Project Hail Mary’ Box Office Collection

Project Hail Mary has turned out to be a major commercial success. The space drama has earned over 640 million dollars worldwide. In India, despite releasing close to Dhurandhar 2, the film managed to collect around Rs 80 crore during its theatrical run.

It is also among the top worldwide-grossing films of the year, ranking third after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Pegasus 3.