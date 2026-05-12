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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Allu Arjun’s Property’: Seerat Kapoor Hits Back At Troller, Says '...Own Identity, Dreams and Voice'

'Allu Arjun’s Property’: Seerat Kapoor Hits Back At Troller, Says '...Own Identity, Dreams and Voice'

Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor slammed a troll calling her "Allu Arjun's property" on Instagram. She replied firmly: admire with dignity, not ownership. Her bold response praised online.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 May 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Seerat Kapoor called out fan's disrespectful comment.
  • Kapoor rejected the notion of being 'property,' asserting identity.
  • Her dignified response earned praise from social media users.
  • The incident highlights online respect for women stars.

A bold Instagram comment sparked fire online. Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor faced a shocking label from a fan. Her reply turned heads, calling out disrespect loud and clear. Fans cheered as she stood tall against the troll. What did she say exactly? Dive inside to know.

 Seerat's Strong Reply

Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her role in Manamey, hit back at an Instagram user who called her "Allu Arjun property" on one of her recent posts. She chose to address the rude remark head-on instead of ignoring it. Her words spread fast across social media. 

Instagram
Instagram

In her direct response to the user, Seerat wrote: “Adding a heart-eyes emoji doesn’t make it sound any respectful, sir. A woman is never anyone’s property. She’s her own person, with her own identity, dreams and voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.” 

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Sleepless Nights, Reveals His Late-Night Ritual

 Background Buzz  

Seerat Kapoor’s response was triggered after she posted a set of stunning photos on Instagram, wearing a brown lace outfit. She captioned them, “Entering the weekend like my own muse,” which quickly drew an outpouring of compliments and fan reactions.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor)

 Online Reaction  

Seerat's statement won praise from netizens who lauded her for speaking up. Several users called her response powerful and timely. One fan even noted how she handles trolls with grace. The exchange highlighted bigger talks on online behavior toward women stars. Her words reminded everyone of personal dignity online. 

This moment shows Seerat's no-nonsense style. She turned a negative comment into a lesson on respect. Social media buzz keeps growing around her bold move.

ALSO READ | Punjabi And Malayalam Films Take Centre Stage As India Lights Up For Cannes 2026

Workfront Of Seerat Kapoor And Allu Arjun

Seerat Kapoor has been busy with projects like Save the Tigers, Bhamakalapam 2, and Manamey, and appeared in the song Ghallu Ghallu from Usha Parinayam. Her forthcoming films include Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam and The Black Gold.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is gearing up for Raaka with director Atlee, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and has another project in the pipeline with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did a fan comment on Seerat Kapoor's Instagram post?

A fan commented on Seerat Kapoor's Instagram post, calling her 'Allu Arjun property'. This comment was made on a post where she shared photos in a brown lace outfit.

How did Seerat Kapoor respond to the fan's comment?

Seerat Kapoor responded directly to the fan, stating that a woman is never anyone's property but her own person. She emphasized admiring with dignity, not ownership.

What was the context of Seerat Kapoor's Instagram post?

Seerat Kapoor posted stunning photos on Instagram wearing a brown lace outfit. She captioned the post, 'Entering the weekend like my own muse'.

How did netizens react to Seerat Kapoor's reply?

Netizens praised Seerat Kapoor for her powerful and timely response to the troll. Many lauded her for speaking up and handling the situation with grace.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Allu Arjun Seerat Kapoor Telugu Actress
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