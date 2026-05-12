Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Sleepless Nights, Reveals His Late-Night Ritual

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He also stars in the recently filmed Section 84.

Amitabh Bachchan is no stranger to burning the midnight oil. The veteran actor, who regularly connects with fans through his personal blog, recently got candid about something many working people can relate to which is losing sleep over work. And in typical Big B fashion, he also shared exactly what he does about it.

In a post written at 4:14 in the morning, Amitabh admitted that work had kept him up through the night. He wrote honestly that work tends to take priority over sleep, even though he knows doctors recommend at least seven hours. He acknowledged the importance of sleep for the body, noting that it is during sleep that the body grows, repairs and restores itself. But for now, work comes first.

Classical Music Is His Go-To Fix

While staying up and working through the night, Amitabh found himself drawn to soft classical music playing in the background. Specifically, he mentioned slide guitar and sitar renderings of meditative classical pieces. He called it the best cure for the soul and described how the gentle music fills the silence of the night and slowly brings him peace. In his words: "Put it on and softly it shall give you the peace of slumber."

He also spoke about the deeper connection he feels with music, describing it as an invisible thread that ties the soul to something greater. For Amitabh, music is not just a sleep aid. It is something that moves him from within. He pointed out that the seven musical notes are universal across all cultures and all corners of the world, and that is what makes music such a shared human experience.

What He Has Coming Up Next

On the work front, Amitabh has a couple of big projects in the pipeline. He will be returning as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD 2, the sequel to the 2024 sci-fi blockbuster that crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel will also bring back Prabhas, while Deepika Padukone is reportedly not part of this instalment. Amitabh recently posted pictures from the sets alongside Kamal Haasan, expressing his happiness at working with him again.

He also has Section 84 lined up, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee alongside him. Filming has wrapped up, but the release date has not been announced yet.