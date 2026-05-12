Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay ordered 717 TASMAC liquor outlets shut.

Closures target shops near temples, schools, bus stands.

Kamal Haasan supports decision, wants more closures.

Government aims to regulate alcohol sales, protect public.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s decision to shut down 717 TASMAC liquor outlets located within 500 metres of temples, schools and bus stands across the state. Haasan supported the decision and added that the number of closures should increase further as the government continue to take steps to regulate alcohol sales.

According to an official statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the order is expected to be implemented within the next two weeks.

Kamal Haasan Praises Vijay’s Decision

Kamal Haasan, who supports former Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed his support for Vijay’s decision through a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay has taken this action immediately upon assuming office,” he wrote.

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The actor-politician also stressed that liquor sales should not remain a direct function of the government and called for stricter regulation of alcohol distribution in the state.

“Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued,” he added.

Govt Orders Closure Of 717 TASMAC Shops

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) currently operates 4,765 liquor outlets across the state. Following complaints regarding liquor shops functioning near socially sensitive and public locations, Vijay reportedly ordered a statewide review to identify such outlets.

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A government release stated, “Considering the welfare of the public near places of worship, the Honourable Chief Minister has ordered the closure of 276 shops near temples, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stands - totalling 717 shops - within the next two weeks.”

The move marks one of the first major administrative decisions taken by Vijay after assuming office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.