Gelatin Sticks, Battery Found On PM Modi’s Route During Bengaluru Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IED-like setup found near PM Modi's Bengaluru visit route.

Gelatin sticks and IED components recovered, not assembled.

Person who alerted authorities about threat detained and questioned.

Security agencies credited for detecting suspicious material beforehand.

Security agencies were put on high alert during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru after an IED-like setup was allegedly recovered along the route of his convoy.

According to preliminary findings, officials recovered gelatin sticks along with components resembling an improvised explosive device (IED), including batteries, wires, switches and circuit material. However, police said the materials were not assembled in an active manner for an explosion or remote detonation.

The suspicious items were reportedly found near the ashram of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where the Prime Minister had arrived to attend the 45th foundation day celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation.

Karnataka Home Minister Says Probe Underway

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the investigation is ongoing and cautioned against drawing conclusions at this stage. He confirmed that a person who allegedly alerted authorities about a bomb threat at the Art of Living centre has been detained and is currently being questioned.

The minister also indicated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may join the investigation.

Security Agencies Detected Suspicious Material Before Event

Parameshwara praised the security agencies for detecting the suspicious materials nearly two hours before the programme began, calling it a major success in preventing any possible threat.

Officials have not yet confirmed any terror angle in the case, and further investigation is underway.