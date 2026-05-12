Gelatin sticks and components resembling an improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered. These included batteries, wires, switches, and circuit material.
Gelatin Sticks, Battery Found On PM Modi’s Route During Bengaluru Visit
According to preliminary findings, officials recovered gelatin sticks along with components resembling an improvised explosive device (IED), including batteries, wires, switches and circuit material.
- IED-like setup found near PM Modi's Bengaluru visit route.
- Gelatin sticks and IED components recovered, not assembled.
- Person who alerted authorities about threat detained and questioned.
- Security agencies credited for detecting suspicious material beforehand.
Security agencies were put on high alert during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru after an IED-like setup was allegedly recovered along the route of his convoy.
According to preliminary findings, officials recovered gelatin sticks along with components resembling an improvised explosive device (IED), including batteries, wires, switches and circuit material. However, police said the materials were not assembled in an active manner for an explosion or remote detonation.
The suspicious items were reportedly found near the ashram of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where the Prime Minister had arrived to attend the 45th foundation day celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation.
Karnataka Home Minister Says Probe Underway
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the investigation is ongoing and cautioned against drawing conclusions at this stage. He confirmed that a person who allegedly alerted authorities about a bomb threat at the Art of Living centre has been detained and is currently being questioned.
The minister also indicated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may join the investigation.
Security Agencies Detected Suspicious Material Before Event
Parameshwara praised the security agencies for detecting the suspicious materials nearly two hours before the programme began, calling it a major success in preventing any possible threat.
Officials have not yet confirmed any terror angle in the case, and further investigation is underway.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What suspicious items were recovered during the Prime Minister's visit to Bengaluru?
Where were the suspicious items found?
The suspicious items were reportedly found near the ashram of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along the route of the Prime Minister's convoy.
Is there any confirmed terror angle in this incident?
Officials have not yet confirmed any terror angle in the case. Further investigation is underway to determine the nature of the incident.
What is the current status of the investigation?
An investigation is ongoing, and a person who alerted authorities has been detained for questioning. The NIA may also join the investigation.