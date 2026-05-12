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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

NEET UG 2026 exam cancelled by NTA; re-exam to be held on new dates, schedule to be announced soon.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 May 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

In a significant development affecting lakhs of medical aspirants across the country, the National Testing Agency has officially cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026. 

As per the latest announcement, the decision has been taken after inputs were reviewed in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities. The agency stated that the examination process in its current form could not be allowed to continue. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Amid Leak Allegations; CBI Probe Ordered

The re-examination will now be conducted on new dates, which will be notified separately through official channels. 

ALSO READ: NEET UGC 2026: Rajasthan SOG Detains 13, Raids Coaching Centres

Government Orders CBI Probe Into NEET UG 2026 Case 

The Government of India has also decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed inquiry into the allegations. 

NTA has confirmed that it will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all required documents, records, and support to the agency. 

This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and maintaining trust in the national examination system. 

Students to Get Fee Refund and No Fresh Registration Required 

In a relief for candidates, NTA has clarified that students will not need to register again for the re-conducted examination. 

The registration details, exam centres, and candidature from the May 2026 cycle will remain valid. Additionally, no extra examination fee will be charged, and previously paid fees will be refunded to candidates.  

The agency will also conduct the re-exam using its internal resources. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026: NTA Says Exam Conducted Under Strict Security, Assures Cooperation In Probe Over Alleged Irregularities

Official Updates Only, Says NTA 

The agency has urged students and parents to rely only on official communication channels for updates regarding revised exam dates and admit card schedules. 

Candidates have been advised to ignore unverified information circulating on social media and wait for confirmed notifications from NTA. 

Further official details regarding the revised schedule and re-exam guidelines are expected from NTA soon.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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