NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

In a significant development affecting lakhs of medical aspirants across the country, the National Testing Agency has officially cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026.

As per the latest announcement, the decision has been taken after inputs were reviewed in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities. The agency stated that the examination process in its current form could not be allowed to continue.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Amid Leak Allegations; CBI Probe Ordered

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

The re-examination will now be conducted on new dates, which will be notified separately through official channels.

ALSO READ: NEET UGC 2026: Rajasthan SOG Detains 13, Raids Coaching Centres

Government Orders CBI Probe Into NEET UG 2026 Case

The Government of India has also decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed inquiry into the allegations.

NTA has confirmed that it will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all required documents, records, and support to the agency.

This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and maintaining trust in the national examination system.

Students to Get Fee Refund and No Fresh Registration Required

In a relief for candidates, NTA has clarified that students will not need to register again for the re-conducted examination.

The registration details, exam centres, and candidature from the May 2026 cycle will remain valid. Additionally, no extra examination fee will be charged, and previously paid fees will be refunded to candidates.

The agency will also conduct the re-exam using its internal resources.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026: NTA Says Exam Conducted Under Strict Security, Assures Cooperation In Probe Over Alleged Irregularities

Official Updates Only, Says NTA

The agency has urged students and parents to rely only on official communication channels for updates regarding revised exam dates and admit card schedules.

Candidates have been advised to ignore unverified information circulating on social media and wait for confirmed notifications from NTA.

Further official details regarding the revised schedule and re-exam guidelines are expected from NTA soon.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI