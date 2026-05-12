Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspected shooter Raj Singh arrested in Ayodhya for murder.

Singh has local influence and political connections in Uttar Pradesh.

Family denies charges, claims false implication by police.

Previous murder accusation and bail status are under scrutiny.

The arrest of Raj Singh in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari, has triggered intense political and public attention across Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Raj Singh was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Task Force (STF) from Ayodhya, officials said. Following the arrest, several claims and counterclaims have emerged regarding his background, political connections and alleged role in the murder case.

While investigators suspect Raj Singh may have links to the team involved in the killing, his family has strongly denied the allegations and accused the police of falsely implicating him.

Police Probe Alleged Links to Murder Plot

According to the police, Raj Singh is believed to be a professional shooter and investigators are examining whether he was directly connected to those involved in Chandranath Rath’s murder.

Officials said he was apprehended near the Ayodhya highway during a joint operation conducted by the STF and local police. Since his arrest, law enforcement agencies have reportedly begun scrutinising his criminal and personal records in detail.

The case has generated widespread discussion, particularly because of Raj Singh’s reported influence in his local area and his links with political circles in Uttar Pradesh.

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Political Background and Local Influence

Raj Singh is a resident of Anand Nagar under the Sadar Kotwali area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Locals describe him as an influential figure in the area. He was often seen travelling in a black Scorpio vehicle carrying a BJP flag, which reportedly added to his local image and visibility.

According to available information, Raj Singh has also been active in politics. He serves as the general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and had earlier contested the municipal councillor election from his ward in Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad.

Was Preparing for Local Elections

Sources said Raj Singh was preparing to contest for the post of block pramukh from the Chilkahar block later this year.

Photographs of him with several prominent political leaders have also circulated widely on social media following his arrest, further fuelling public curiosity around his political associations.

The developments have intensified interest in the case, especially as investigators continue to examine whether his political connections had any bearing on the allegations against him.

Earlier Murder Case Also Under Spotlight

Raj Singh has previously faced serious criminal allegations. Reports suggest that around six years ago, he was accused of shooting dead a disabled egg trader.

He is currently out on bail in that case, according to sources. Following his latest arrest, the earlier case has once again come under public discussion.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether the previous criminal case forms part of the current investigation into Chandranath Rath’s murder.

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Family Rejects Allegations, Claims False Implication

At the time of his arrest, Raj Singh was reportedly travelling with his mother, Jamvanti Singh, who works at the Head Post Office in Ballia.

According to her, Raj Singh had gone to Lucknow to attend the wedding of a BJP leader’s daughter and was arrested by the STF and Uttar Pradesh Police while returning through Ayodhya.

Jamvanti Singh has alleged that her son has been falsely implicated in the murder case. She claimed that he was present in Ballia on the day of the incident and said CCTV footage could verify his whereabouts.

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