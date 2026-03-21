Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Bollywood Celebs Join Eid Festivities With Emotional And Joyful Messages

As the crescent moon marked the end of Ramadan, millions across the world welcomed Eid Al-Fitr 2026 with joy, gratitude, and togetherness. The festival, which symbolises compassion, charity, and unity, also saw an outpouring of warm wishes from Indian celebrities. From thoughtful messages to simple yet heartfelt gestures, Bollywood personalities took to social media to share in the festive spirit with their fans.

Salman Khan Greets Fans With A Warm Gesture

Salman Khan kept his Eid tradition alive by connecting directly with his fans. Sharing a video of himself waving from his balcony, the actor accompanied it with a simple 'Eid Mubarak.'

Kamal Haasan Shares A Thoughtful Message

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan chose to highlight the deeper meaning of the festival in his message. Posting on his social media handle, he extended his greetings to the Muslim community while emphasising the values of kindness and service.

பசித்த வயிறுகளுக்கு உணவளித்து, எளியோரின் கண்ணீரைத் துடைக்கும் கருணைதான் உண்மையான தொண்டு என்பதை உணர்த்தும் ஈகைத் திருநாளைக் கொண்டாடும் இஸ்லாமிய சகோதர சகோதரிகளுக்கு என் இனிய ரம்ஜான் வாழ்த்துகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 21, 2026

Hina Khan Marks The Moon Sighting

Hina Khan captured the essence of Chand Raat through her Instagram story. Sharing a video of the crescent moon, she wished her followers with a heartfelt “Chand Mubarak.” Her post reflected the anticipation and excitement that builds up on the eve of Eid.

Ayesha Khan Shares Festive Glimpses

Ayesha Khan offered her followers a peek into her Eid preparations. In one story, she shared a glimpse of the festive feast, captioning it "Chand Raat Mubarak."





Another story featured beautifully adorned hands with mehendi, capturing the joy and cultural traditions that define the occasion.

Soni Razdan Keeps It Simple

Soni Razdan also joined in the celebrations by sharing a photo of the crescent moon on her Instagram story. With a straightforward “Eid Mubarak,” her post conveyed warmth and inclusivity, resonating with the spirit of the festival.

Eid Al-Fitr 2026:

Eid Al-Fitr is more than just a celebration, it is a reminder of empathy, gratitude, and community. As these celebrities shared their wishes in their own unique ways, they echoed the essence of the festival: spreading happiness and fostering togetherness.