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HomeEntertainmentEid Al-Fitr 2026: Bollywood Celebs Join Eid Festivities With Emotional And Joyful Messages

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Bollywood Celebs Join Eid Festivities With Emotional And Joyful Messages

Bollywood celebrities share warm Eid wishes with fans through heartfelt messages, festive moments, and social media posts celebrating joy, unity, and tradition.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)

As the crescent moon marked the end of Ramadan, millions across the world welcomed Eid Al-Fitr 2026 with joy, gratitude, and togetherness. The festival, which symbolises compassion, charity, and unity, also saw an outpouring of warm wishes from Indian celebrities. From thoughtful messages to simple yet heartfelt gestures, Bollywood personalities took to social media to share in the festive spirit with their fans.

Salman Khan Greets Fans With A Warm Gesture

Salman Khan kept his Eid tradition alive by connecting directly with his fans. Sharing a video of himself waving from his balcony, the actor accompanied it with a simple 'Eid Mubarak.' 

Kamal Haasan Shares A Thoughtful Message

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan chose to highlight the deeper meaning of the festival in his message. Posting on his social media handle, he extended his greetings to the Muslim community while emphasising the values of kindness and service. 

Hina Khan Marks The Moon Sighting

Hina Khan captured the essence of Chand Raat through her Instagram story. Sharing a video of the crescent moon, she wished her followers with a heartfelt “Chand Mubarak.” Her post reflected the anticipation and excitement that builds up on the eve of Eid.

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Bollywood Celebs Join Eid Festivities With Emotional And Joyful Messages

Ayesha Khan Shares Festive Glimpses

Ayesha Khan offered her followers a peek into her Eid preparations. In one story, she shared a glimpse of the festive feast, captioning it "Chand Raat Mubarak."


Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Bollywood Celebs Join Eid Festivities With Emotional And Joyful Messages

Another story featured beautifully adorned hands with mehendi, capturing the joy and cultural traditions that define the occasion.

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Bollywood Celebs Join Eid Festivities With Emotional And Joyful Messages

Soni Razdan Keeps It Simple

Soni Razdan also joined in the celebrations by sharing a photo of the crescent moon on her Instagram story. With a straightforward “Eid Mubarak,” her post conveyed warmth and inclusivity, resonating with the spirit of the festival.

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Bollywood Celebs Join Eid Festivities With Emotional And Joyful Messages

Eid Al-Fitr 2026:

Eid Al-Fitr is more than just a celebration, it is a reminder of empathy, gratitude, and community. As these celebrities shared their wishes in their own unique ways, they echoed the essence of the festival: spreading happiness and fostering togetherness.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Eid Wishes Eid-al-Fitr Wishes Eid Al Fitr 2026 Eid Al-Fitr Wishes Bollywood Celebs Extend Wishes
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