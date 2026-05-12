Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on Tuesday.
Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In As Assam Chief Minister For Second Term After NDA's Landslide Win
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders.
- Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Assam Chief Minister for second term.
- Four NDA alliance leaders also took oath alongside Sarma.
- NDA secured third consecutive term with 102 seats.
- Key ministers from previous cabinet retained prominent roles.
Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on Tuesday following the BJP-led NDA’s sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Veterinary Field in Guwahati’s Khanapara area in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers from several BJP-ruled states. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and four other legislators.
With his return to office, Sarma became the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve as chief minister for two successive terms, marking another significant milestone in the BJP’s political expansion in the Northeast.
Four NDA Leaders Inducted Alongside Sarma
Along with Sarma, four MLAs from the ruling NDA alliance also took oath during the ceremony.
The leaders included Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Atul Bora from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Charan Boro from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).
Among them, Neog, Bora and Boro were part of Sarma’s previous cabinet. Rameswar Teli, who earlier served as a Union minister, has now returned to active state politics through the new government formation.
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NDA Secures Third Consecutive Government
The new administration marks the NDA’s third straight government in Assam since the alliance first came to power in 2016 under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal, who is now a Union minister.
The alliance registered a dominant performance in the Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP emerged as the biggest force with 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.
The emphatic mandate further strengthened the BJP-led coalition’s hold over Assam and reinforced Sarma’s position as one of the party’s most influential leaders in the Northeast.
Key Ministers Retain Prominent Roles
Several leaders inducted into the new government previously handled major portfolios in Sarma’s outgoing cabinet.
Ajanta Neog served as the finance minister in the previous government, while Atul Bora oversaw the agriculture department. Charan Boro had been entrusted with the transport portfolio.
Their inclusion in the new administration signals continuity in governance as the NDA begins another term in office following its decisive electoral victory.
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Massive Security Arrangements in Guwahati
Authorities put extensive security measures in place across Guwahati ahead of the high-profile swearing-in ceremony.
Both central and state police forces monitored the situation closely, while different government departments coordinated arrangements at the venue under the supervision of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.
The event drew senior BJP leaders and dignitaries from across the country, turning the ceremony into a major political show of strength for the ruling alliance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Chief Minister of Assam?
Who administered the oath of office to Himanta Biswa Sarma and other legislators?
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma and four other legislators.
Which NDA leaders were sworn in alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma?
Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog (BJP), Atul Bora (AGP), and Charan Boro (BPF) took oath with Sarma.
How many seats did the NDA alliance win in the Assam Assembly elections?
The NDA alliance won 102 seats in the 126-member House, with the BJP securing 82 seats.