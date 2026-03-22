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HomeEntertainmentMakeup Artist Shares Ranveer Singh's 'Ghost' Transformation In Dhurandhar 2 - WATCH Video

Makeup Artist Shares Ranveer Singh's 'Ghost' Transformation In Dhurandhar 2 - WATCH Video

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ghost Born of Shadows’ look in Dhurandhar: The Revenge revealed by makeup artist Preetisheel Singh in a viral transformation video.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to intrigue audiences, and now a behind-the-scenes glimpses has added another layer to its cinematic appeal. Celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel Singh recently shared a striking timelapse video showcasing how Ranveer Singh was transformed into a haunting “Ghost Born of Shadows”.

ALSO READ: ‘Peak Gratitude’: Cameraman Spotted In Dhurandhar 2 Fight Scene, Fans React

A Haunting Vision Brought To Life

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preetisheel Singh (@preetisheel)

Sharing the transformation video on social media, Preetisheel accompanied it with a thought-provoking caption:

"When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!!"

The look appears during a pivotal sequence in the film, where perception and reality begin to blur. Through careful detailing and layered prosthetics, the transformation captures a surreal, almost eerie presence that enhances the psychological tension of the scene.

The Scene Behind The Transformation

The ‘ghostly’ appearance is rooted in one of the film’s most gripping moments involving Hamza and Pinda. Once childhood friends, the two find themselves on opposing sides, leading to a deeply personal confrontation.

During this sequence, Pinda, under the influence of drugs, begins to hallucinate. In his altered state, he perceives Hamza not as a familiar face, but as a shadowy, ghost-like figure. This is where the “Ghost Born of Shadows” look comes into play, intensifying the emotional and psychological conflict on screen.

As tensions rise, Pinda recognises Hamza’s true identity and confronts him, saying, "Ghar ki yaad nhi aayi Jassi?"

What follows is a chaotic and tragic turn of events, as the confrontation spirals out of control.

Another Viral Detail From The Scene

While the sequence is already charged with emotion and intensity, viewers have spotted an unusual detail that has sparked fresh discussion online. A faint reflection can be seen in the mirror during the scene, something sharp-eyed fans were quick to notice.

The moment has since gone viral with social media users. Some have even gone a step further, speculating that the figure resembles cinematographer Vikas Nowlakha, although there has been no official confirmation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How was Ranveer Singh transformed into the

Celebrity makeup artist Preetisheel Singh shared a timelapse video showcasing the intricate process of transforming Ranveer Singh using careful detailing and layered prosthetics.

What is the significance of the

This haunting look appears during a pivotal scene where perception and reality blur, intensifying the psychological tension and emotional conflict on screen.

What happens in the scene where the

The ghostly appearance is a hallucination by Pinda, who, under the influence of drugs, perceives his childhood friend Hamza as a shadowy figure during a confrontation.

What other detail from the scene has gone viral?

Viewers have noticed a faint reflection in the mirror, with some speculating it resembles cinematographer Vikas Nowlakha, though this is unconfirmed.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar The Revenge
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