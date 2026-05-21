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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesViral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Moves Indore HC Over Age, Kidnapping Case Against Husband

Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Moves Indore HC Over Age, Kidnapping Case Against Husband

Kumbh Mela viral sensation Monalisa Bhosle has taken the legal route after an NCST probe reportedly declared her a minor following her marriage to actor Farman Khan.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral Kumbh Mela seller Monalisa Bhosle challenges kidnapping case.
  • She claims her birth records incorrectly state 2009 birth.
  • Bhosle asserts she is an adult, submitted Aadhaar, voter ID.
  • NCST previously deemed her a minor, leading to POCSO charges.

Viral Kumbh Mela girl, Monalisa Bhosle, is once again in the spotlight after marrying Uttar Pradesh-based actor Farman Khan. Initially, there were allegations against her husband that he trapped her into what many called “Love Jihad” on social media. The controversy later shifted to questions surrounding her age, with claims that she is underage.

Monalisa Bhosle Moves Indore HC 

Monalisa Bhosle, who became an Internet sensation after videos of her selling garlands at the Kumbh Mela went viral, has now approached the Indore High Court challenging the kidnapping case filed against her husband.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Brushes Aside Hinduja Hospital Incident After Paps Say Sorry: WATCH

In her petition, Monalisa has claimed that official documents incorrectly mention her year of birth as 2009, portraying her as a minor. She stated that her actual date of birth is January 1, 2008.

According to the plea, the alleged error in her birth records created legal trouble following her marriage to Farman Khan. The two reportedly met during a film shoot and later got married at a temple in Kerala in March 2026 in the presence of local leaders and police.

Following the marriage, Monalisa’s father filed a complaint at the Maheshwar police station, accusing Farman Khan of abducting his minor daughter. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against him.

However, Monalisa has now come out in support of her husband before the court, maintaining that she is legally an adult. To back her claim, she has submitted documents including her Aadhaar card and voter ID card.

The petition also calls for an impartial investigation into all records related to her date of birth. Given Monalisa’s social media popularity and the controversy surrounding her marriage, the case has attracted widespread public attention.

The matter is currently before the Indore High Court.

NCST Deemed Monalisa A Minor, POCSO Against Husband

Earlier, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) deemed Monalia Bhosle a minor following an investigation. This has reportedly created trouble for her husband, Farman Khan. An FIR has reportedly been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Maheshwar Police Station in Khargone district. 

ALSO READ| NCST Probe Finds Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle A Minor, POCSO Case Filed Against Husband Farman Khan

The investigation team found that the birth certificate issued by the Maheshwar Municipal Council to Monalisa is incorrect. The government medical hospital in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, found that Monalisa was born on 30 December 2009 at 5:50 PM.



Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Input By : BL Nagar

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Monalisa Bhosle approached the Indore High Court?

She has approached the court to challenge a kidnapping case filed against her husband, Farman Khan, and to correct her date of birth on official documents.

What is the controversy surrounding Monalisa Bhosle's age?

There are claims that her official documents incorrectly state her birth year as 2009, portraying her as a minor. She asserts her actual birth date is January 1, 2008.

What action has been taken against Monalisa Bhosle's husband?

Her father filed a complaint accusing Farman Khan of abducting his minor daughter. An FIR has also been registered against him under the POCSO Act.

What evidence has Monalisa Bhosle submitted to support her claim of being an adult?

She has submitted documents including her Aadhaar card and voter ID card to the court to prove she is legally an adult.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Monalisa Bhosle Viral Kumbh Mela Girl
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