Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Moves Indore HC Over Age, Kidnapping Case Against Husband

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral Kumbh Mela seller Monalisa Bhosle challenges kidnapping case.

She claims her birth records incorrectly state 2009 birth.

Bhosle asserts she is an adult, submitted Aadhaar, voter ID.

NCST previously deemed her a minor, leading to POCSO charges.

Viral Kumbh Mela girl, Monalisa Bhosle, is once again in the spotlight after marrying Uttar Pradesh-based actor Farman Khan. Initially, there were allegations against her husband that he trapped her into what many called “Love Jihad” on social media. The controversy later shifted to questions surrounding her age, with claims that she is underage.

Monalisa Bhosle Moves Indore HC

Monalisa Bhosle, who became an Internet sensation after videos of her selling garlands at the Kumbh Mela went viral, has now approached the Indore High Court challenging the kidnapping case filed against her husband.

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In her petition, Monalisa has claimed that official documents incorrectly mention her year of birth as 2009, portraying her as a minor. She stated that her actual date of birth is January 1, 2008.

According to the plea, the alleged error in her birth records created legal trouble following her marriage to Farman Khan. The two reportedly met during a film shoot and later got married at a temple in Kerala in March 2026 in the presence of local leaders and police.

Following the marriage, Monalisa’s father filed a complaint at the Maheshwar police station, accusing Farman Khan of abducting his minor daughter. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against him.

However, Monalisa has now come out in support of her husband before the court, maintaining that she is legally an adult. To back her claim, she has submitted documents including her Aadhaar card and voter ID card.

The petition also calls for an impartial investigation into all records related to her date of birth. Given Monalisa’s social media popularity and the controversy surrounding her marriage, the case has attracted widespread public attention.

The matter is currently before the Indore High Court.

NCST Deemed Monalisa A Minor, POCSO Against Husband

Earlier, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) deemed Monalia Bhosle a minor following an investigation. This has reportedly created trouble for her husband, Farman Khan. An FIR has reportedly been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Maheshwar Police Station in Khargone district.

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The investigation team found that the birth certificate issued by the Maheshwar Municipal Council to Monalisa is incorrect. The government medical hospital in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, found that Monalisa was born on 30 December 2009 at 5:50 PM.







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