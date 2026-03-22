‘Peak Gratitude’: Cameraman Spotted In Dhurandhar 2 Fight Scene, Fans React

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Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making headlines since its theatrical release on 18 March. While the film has drawn praise from some viewers for its cinematic scale and storytelling, others have raised concerns, calling it propaganda and jingoism. Amid this divided response, audiences have now spotted an unexpected detail that has sparked fresh conversations online.

ALSO READ: 'People Should Be Ashamed': Anupam Kher Defends Dhurandhar 2 Against ‘Propaganda’ Claims

A Tense Fight Scene Between Pinda And Hamza

One of the film's most intense sequences features Pinda and Hamza, childhood friends who find themselves on opposing sides. Pinda becomes involved with a Pakistan-linked drug mafia, and during a deal, the two cross paths and ultimately confront each other in private.

As the situation escalates, Pinda recognises Hamza, who is actually Jaskirat, a spy operating under a different identity, and questions him with a striking line, "Ghar ki yaad nhi aayi Jassi?"

Pinda then threatens to expose Hamza’s true identity. However, before he can act, the situation takes a dramatic turn. Under the influence of drugs, Pinda begins experiencing hallucinations, loses control, and launches an attack. During the chaos, he slips and hits his head on the bathtub, leading to a fatal outcome as Hamza is forced to defend himself.

The Moment Fans Didn't Expect

While the scene itself is packed with tension and emotion, viewers have pointed out something unusual. A cameraman’s reflection appears in the mirror during the sequence, quickly catching the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

This unexpected detail has since gone viral, with audiences debating whether it is a genuine mistake, a visual illusion, or something else entirely.

Some users have even speculated about the identity of the individual, suggesting it could be cinematographer Vikas Nowlakha.

'Peak Gratitude': Fans React Online

Thanks Aditya Dhar for showing us unsung crew members who shoot our films. Peak gratitude. https://t.co/EsK2iFM9ZH — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) March 21, 2026

As the clip circulated on social media, reactions poured in, some amused, others critical, and a few surprisingly appreciative.

Sunil Goriya wrote, “Thanks Aditya Dhar for showing us unsung crew members who shoot our films. Peak gratitude.”

A Cameraman showing in this scene.

Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar

Damm 🤣#Dhurandhar2‌ #DhurandherTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/LDjDG8nReP — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 21, 2026

Filmmaker and writer Anurag Minus Verma added with humour, “A Cameraman showing in this scene. Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar. Damm 🤣”

Drawing comparisons with global cinema, one user commented, “Thats inspired by Dark night, Nolan also mistakly forget to remove camera man in this scene. Peak detailing”

Not everyone agreed on the authenticity of the clip, though. One user argued, “Fake picture hai AI generated hai wo actual me cameraman nahi dikhta usme”

Others pointed out additional perceived inconsistencies in the film, while some defended the movie by highlighting its box office success.