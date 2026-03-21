Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 BTS Video Goes Viral, Fans Praise Actor’s Intense Underwater Scene

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations, both at the box office and online. While the film has sparked mixed reactions, one aspect remains undisputed, Ranveer’s performance has struck a powerful chord with audiences. Now, a behind-the-scenes video featuring a gripping underwater sequence has gone viral, further amplifying the buzz around the actor’s dedication.

ALSO READ: S.S. Rajamouli Praises Dhurandhar 2, Calls It Bigger In ‘Scale And Soul’

Viral BTS Clip Leaves Fans Stunned

Underwater BTS of Dhurandhar: The Revenge,

Ranveer Singh really held his breath for that long 🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/YuWvUFWqCw — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) March 20, 2026

The now-viral footage captures Ranveer submerged underwater, holding his breath for an extended duration while performing a high-intensity scene. The clip offers a rare glimpse into the physical demands of the role, and viewers have been left both surprised and impressed.

As the video spread across platforms, fans flooded social media with admiration for the actor’s commitment. Many highlighted the effort and discipline required to execute such a sequence, calling it one of the most challenging moments in the film.

Internet Praises Ranveer’s Dedication

Netizens were quick to react, with several comments applauding the actor’s hard work. One user wrote, "man, ranveer really gave it his all for this film." Another added, "How did he hold his breath for so long? 😨"

A third comment read, "One of the most hardworking actors.", while another expressed disbelief, saying, "HE ACTUALLY DID IT?????"

The praise didn’t stop there. One viewer remarked, "This film needs to be documented as a case study in film making schools , the prep and execution is just a masterpiece." Another summed up the sentiment, writing, "Holy shit this is NOT EASY. Hats off Ranveer. Incredible,"

Industry Applause Continues

The appreciation extends beyond fans, with several prominent figures from the film industry praising the project. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR have lauded the film and its performances.

The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR.



It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema.

The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home .

The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 20, 2026

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also shared a strong reaction, stating, "The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath #Dhurandar2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero In #Dhurandhar2 , @RanveerOfficial killed all those heroes who never bleed ,and never feel pain , and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes ,he gave birth to a true real hero,flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrusted upon the heads with ear drum shattering music."

A Performance That Stands Out

Despite divided opinions about the film itself, Ranveer Singh’s performance continues to emerge as a major highlight. The viral BTS moment has only strengthened the narrative around his commitment, offering audiences a deeper appreciation of the effort behind the scenes.