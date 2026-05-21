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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAdnan Sami Opens Up About Social Media Trolling After Meeting RSS Chief: 'Not Answerable To Anybody But God'

Adnan Sami Opens Up About Social Media Trolling After Meeting RSS Chief: 'Not Answerable To Anybody But God'

After facing trolling over his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Adnan Sami says he does not care about public opinion and will live life on his own terms.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He described Bhagwat as a gentleman after their meeting.

Singer Adnan Sami says he has no filters left and will not let public opinion decide who he meets or how he lives his life. The veteran singer-composer, no stranger to controversy, is once again in the eye of a social media storm, this time over his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and he has a lot to say about it.

Adnan Sami Stands His Ground

Singer Adnan Sami found himself at the centre of an online storm after he posted pictures from his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Instagram. The backlash was swift and sharp, with users questioning his decision. But the singer is not losing any sleep over it.

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A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

Speaking to News18, Adnan made his stance clear. He said, “I am a free soul and, thankfully, I have lost all my filters also, so I do what I feel like, and I am not answerable to anybody but God. If somebody is nice to me, I will be nice to them no matter who they are." 

He added, "I will never judge anyone on the basis of someone else’s opinion. Certainly, I won’t judge anybody if I don’t know anything about them.”

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Adnan About Social Media And Online Judgment

The singer pointed to social media as the root of the problem, arguing that people form conclusions about him based on a single photograph or one song without any real understanding of who he is. He called such judgment a "fantasy," adding that most people who troll celebrities online are not fans but simply out there looking for a target.

When he shared the pictures from the meeting back in February, Adnan had described the afternoon as incredible and Bhagwat as a gentleman and a beautiful soul, noting that the conversation cleared up several myths and misconceptions for him.

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About Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami is a celebrated singer-composer best known for tracks like Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, and Kabhi To Nazar Milao. He recently dropped a new single titled Lipstick, a feel-good track built around themes of self-assurance, individuality and embracing one's authentic self.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Adnan Sami say about his meeting with Mohan Bhagwat?

Adnan described the meeting as incredible and called Bhagwat a gentleman with a beautiful soul, stating the conversation dispelled myths for him.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Adnan Sami RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat RSS
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