Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He described Bhagwat as a gentleman after their meeting.

Singer Adnan Sami says he has no filters left and will not let public opinion decide who he meets or how he lives his life. The veteran singer-composer, no stranger to controversy, is once again in the eye of a social media storm, this time over his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and he has a lot to say about it.

Adnan Sami Stands His Ground

Singer Adnan Sami found himself at the centre of an online storm after he posted pictures from his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Instagram. The backlash was swift and sharp, with users questioning his decision. But the singer is not losing any sleep over it.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

Speaking to News18, Adnan made his stance clear. He said, “I am a free soul and, thankfully, I have lost all my filters also, so I do what I feel like, and I am not answerable to anybody but God. If somebody is nice to me, I will be nice to them no matter who they are."

He added, "I will never judge anyone on the basis of someone else’s opinion. Certainly, I won’t judge anybody if I don’t know anything about them.”

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Adnan About Social Media And Online Judgment

The singer pointed to social media as the root of the problem, arguing that people form conclusions about him based on a single photograph or one song without any real understanding of who he is. He called such judgment a "fantasy," adding that most people who troll celebrities online are not fans but simply out there looking for a target.

When he shared the pictures from the meeting back in February, Adnan had described the afternoon as incredible and Bhagwat as a gentleman and a beautiful soul, noting that the conversation cleared up several myths and misconceptions for him.

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About Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami is a celebrated singer-composer best known for tracks like Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, and Kabhi To Nazar Milao. He recently dropped a new single titled Lipstick, a feel-good track built around themes of self-assurance, individuality and embracing one's authentic self.