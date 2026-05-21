Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 8th Pay Commission discussions now focus on daily food costs.

Unions cite 3490 calories for higher pay, updating old benchmarks.

Estimates suggest a minimum salary of nearly Rs 69,000.

The conversation around the 8th Pay Commission is no longer just about salary hikes, fitment factors and dearness allowance. This time, discussions have taken an unexpected turn towards milk, vegetables, edible oil, LPG cylinders, and even daily calorie intake.

At the centre of the debate is a simple but politically sensitive question: how much money does a government employee actually need to run a household with dignity in modern India?

That question is now reshaping demands before the 8th Pay Commission, with employee unions arguing that older salary formulas no longer reflect today’s inflation and cost of living.

Why Food Costs Have Become Central to the Debate

Every Pay Commission attempts to calculate the minimum income required for a government employee and their family to maintain what is considered a basic but respectable standard of living.

Traditionally, this calculation includes spending on food, housing, healthcare, education, fuel, transport and clothing.

Among these, food expenditure has always carried significant weight because it forms the foundation of minimum wage calculations.

The logic is straightforward: if the cost of nutritious food rises, salaries should also rise accordingly.

ALSO READ: Air Conditioners, Fuel, And Food: Tracking Summer Inflation At Home

The 3490 Calorie Formula Explained

One of the biggest talking points in the 8th Pay Commission discussions is the figure of 3490 calories.

The staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), in its memorandum submitted to the Commission, argued that earlier salary calculations were based on an outdated nutritional benchmark of around 2,700 calories.

According to the organisation, that benchmark no longer reflects present-day realities.

Citing standards issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the NC-JCM said a person engaged in heavy physical activity requires nearly 3,490 calories per day.

As per ICMR standards for individuals aged 19 to 39 years:

Sedentary activity: Men 2110 kcal, Women 1660 kcal

Moderate activity: Men 2710 kcal, Women 2130 kcal

Heavy activity: Men 3470 kcal, Women 2720 kcal

Employee unions argue that many government jobs involve long duty hours, travel, mental pressure and field assignments, making the ‘heavy activity’ category more relevant.

How the Rs 69,000 Salary Demand Emerged

The NC-JCM’s proposal goes beyond calorie calculations. The organisation also prepared detailed estimates based on current prices of rice, wheat, pulses, milk, fruits, vegetables, edible oil, fish, eggs, sugar, spices and fuel.

When combined with expenses on housing, healthcare and education, employee representatives argued that the current salary structure is insufficient to sustain a family.

Based on these calculations, the NC-JCM demanded a fitment factor of 3.833 and proposed a minimum salary of nearly Rs 69,000.

Also Read : Share Markets Cool As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 550 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,800

AINPSEF Pushes for Higher Wage Benchmark

The All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) also raised similar concerns in its memorandum. The federation argued that rising inflation and increasing living costs have made the current minimum wage inadequate.

Referring to ICMR nutritional standards, the federation stated that the cost of ensuring nearly 3,490 calories per day for a working individual has risen sharply.

AINPSEF calculated minimum wage requirements using a formula of Rs 6,000 per consumption unit for a family of five, arriving at a base figure of Rs 30,000.

After adding nearly 58 per cent dearness allowance (DA), the figure rose to Rs 47,400. Once expenses linked to healthcare, education and modern lifestyle requirements were factored in, the federation proposed a revised minimum salary range between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000.

Why Employee Unions Want a Bigger ‘Family Unit’

Another major demand from employee organisations is the revision of the traditional family unit formula. Unions argue that the older three-unit family assumption no longer reflects the realities of modern Indian households.

According to employee representatives, many salaried individuals today support not only spouses and children, but also elderly parents. As a result, unions have demanded that the family unit benchmark be expanded from three to five members while calculating minimum wages.

More Than Just a Salary Debate

For employee organisations, the discussion around the 8th Pay Commission is no longer limited to annual increments or DA revisions. Instead, it has evolved into a larger debate around what constitutes a dignified standard of living in urban and semi-urban India.

Unions argue that the prices of milk, vegetables, LPG cylinders, edible oil, healthcare, education and housing have risen sharply over the years, making older salary formulas outdated.