Delhi Shocked By Spate Of Stabbing Cases As Mother-Son Duo, Two Minors Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi: Three stabbing incidents result in five deaths.

Govindpuri: Mother and son found murdered in home.

Rohini: Two minors killed in rival group clash.

Shakurpur: Property dispute leads to fatal family stabbing.

Delhi witnessed three separate stabbing incidents within 24 hours, leaving at least five people dead and several others injured across different parts of the national capital.

The incidents were reported from southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, northwest Delhi’s Rohini and north Delhi’s Shakurpur locality, prompting multiple police investigations.

Among the victims were a mother and her teenage son, two minors killed in a violent street clash, and a man who died following a property dispute within his family.

Mother and Son Found Murdered Inside Govindpuri Home

In southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, a 42-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son were allegedly stabbed to death inside their home late Wednesday night.

Police identified the victims as Sharda and her son Kushal. Officials said both sustained injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

According to preliminary information, only the mother and son were present inside the house at the time of the attack. The woman’s husband had reportedly gone to set up his stall at Budh Bazaar and returned late at night.

When he arrived home, he allegedly noticed blood flowing from inside the house. Upon entering the kitchen, he found his wife and son lying in pools of blood, after which he alerted the police.

Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to identify and trace those responsible for the killings. Investigators are currently examining all possible angles in the case.

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Two Minors Killed After Violent Clash in Rohini

In another incident, two minors were allegedly stabbed to death following a violent clash between rival groups in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident took place in Sector-20 Rohini when three juveniles from Sultanpuri allegedly arrived in the area searching for another boy linked to an earlier murder case involving one of their associates.

Officials said the three youths, allegedly carrying weapons, failed to locate the boy and later got into a confrontation with members of a local family.

During the altercation, the juveniles allegedly assaulted a woman and her son, leaving both injured.

Rivalry Linked to Earlier Murder Case

Police said the three boys later attempted to flee but were chased by the injured woman’s son and several local residents. During the chase, a knife reportedly slipped from the hand of one of the fleeing juveniles.

A 14-year-old boy from the rival group allegedly picked up the weapon and attacked two of the minors, stabbing one in the neck and another in the abdomen and chest.

Both victims collapsed on the road with severe injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead by doctors, police officials said.

The third injured boy is currently undergoing treatment. Police have apprehended a minor in connection with the case.

Senior officers and forensic teams visited the crime scene and recovered the knife allegedly used in the killings. Investigators have also registered cross-cases, including charges of murder and attempt to murder, based on complaints from both groups.

Police suspect the clash was linked to an ongoing rivalry connected to an earlier murder case. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events.

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Property Dispute Turns Fatal in Shakurpur

In north Delhi’s Shakurpur area, a property dispute within a family turned deadly after a stabbing incident left one man dead and his nephew injured.

Police said the incident was reported on Wednesday from JJ Colony under the Subhash Place police station limits.

A responding police team found 34-year-old Deepak injured, while his 53-year-old uncle Rajesh was lying unconscious at the spot.

Both were taken to Bhagwan Mahabir Hospital, where doctors declared Rajesh brought dead.

Police Probe Family Dispute Angle

According to preliminary investigations, the uncle and nephew allegedly got into a fight over a family property matter.

Police said family members claimed Rajesh attacked Deepak with a knife, causing injuries to his stomach, before suffering a fatal fall from the stairs during the altercation.

Deepak remains under treatment for his injuries.

Investigators have seized the knife allegedly used in the incident and further inquiry is underway.

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