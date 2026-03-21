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HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh’s Secret Film Project: What We Know So Far

Arijit Singh’s Secret Film Project: What We Know So Far

Parts of the film have already been shot in Santiniketan, though production is progressing at a measured pace, in line with Singh’s working style.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
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Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has confirmed his involvement in Arijit Singh’s first film as a director, describing their long-standing personal and professional bond. “Arijit is not only my favorite musician, he is my brother and now I see he is also a very great director,” he said.

Parts of the film have already been shot in Santiniketan, though production is progressing at a measured pace, in line with Singh’s working style.

A Slow, Thoughtful Creative Process

Bhattacharya described Singh as calm and meticulous, someone who prefers to work “slowly, but steadily, and flawlessly.” He added that the singer-turned-director is not inclined towards publicity and prefers to let his work speak for itself.

“Arijit is averse to publicity, he doesn't think much about himself. But the way he loves nature is instructive. His films also have a message of protecting nature,” he said.

Film Rooted In Emotion And Social Perspective

While details of the storyline remain under wraps, Bhattacharya hinted at the thematic direction of the film.

“I am a fan of Arijit. Not only his singing voice, but the way Arijit sees society is instructive. Arijit loves nature, loves society... that is the message he will portray in his films,” he said.

He also noted that Singh prioritises emotional depth in performance over technical precision, adding that “for him, acting from within is more important than technical aspects.”

Production And Creative Team

The film is being produced by Arijit Singh, his wife Koel Singh, and Mahavir Jain. The screenplay has been co-written by Arijit and Koel Singh.

There are plans to submit the film to domestic and international film festivals before its theatrical release.

Fresh Faces To Debut

The film will also mark the on-screen debut of Shora Siddiqui, daughter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will be paired opposite Arijit Singh’s son, introducing a completely new on-screen duo.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dibyendu Bhattacharya's relationship with Arijit Singh?

Dibyendu Bhattacharya considers Arijit Singh his brother and favorite musician. He also praises Arijit's directorial skills.

What is Arijit Singh's directorial style?

Arijit Singh is described as calm, meticulous, and prefers a slow, steady, and flawless working style. He is also averse to publicity.

What are the main themes of Arijit Singh's film?

The film is rooted in emotion and social perspective, with messages about protecting nature and Arijit's view of society.

Who are the producers and writers of the film?

The film is produced by Arijit Singh, his wife Koel Singh, and Mahavir Jain. Arijit and Koel Singh co-wrote the screenplay.

Will there be any new actors in the film?

Yes, the film will feature the debut of Shora Siddiqui, daughter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be paired with Arijit Singh's son.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
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Arijit Singh Dibyendu Bhattacharya Arijit Singh Film Project
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