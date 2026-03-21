Arijit Singh’s Secret Film Project: What We Know So Far

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Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has confirmed his involvement in Arijit Singh’s first film as a director, describing their long-standing personal and professional bond. “Arijit is not only my favorite musician, he is my brother and now I see he is also a very great director,” he said.

Parts of the film have already been shot in Santiniketan, though production is progressing at a measured pace, in line with Singh’s working style.

A Slow, Thoughtful Creative Process

Bhattacharya described Singh as calm and meticulous, someone who prefers to work “slowly, but steadily, and flawlessly.” He added that the singer-turned-director is not inclined towards publicity and prefers to let his work speak for itself.

“Arijit is averse to publicity, he doesn't think much about himself. But the way he loves nature is instructive. His films also have a message of protecting nature,” he said.

Film Rooted In Emotion And Social Perspective

While details of the storyline remain under wraps, Bhattacharya hinted at the thematic direction of the film.

“I am a fan of Arijit. Not only his singing voice, but the way Arijit sees society is instructive. Arijit loves nature, loves society... that is the message he will portray in his films,” he said.

He also noted that Singh prioritises emotional depth in performance over technical precision, adding that “for him, acting from within is more important than technical aspects.”

Production And Creative Team

The film is being produced by Arijit Singh, his wife Koel Singh, and Mahavir Jain. The screenplay has been co-written by Arijit and Koel Singh.

There are plans to submit the film to domestic and international film festivals before its theatrical release.

Fresh Faces To Debut

The film will also mark the on-screen debut of Shora Siddiqui, daughter of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will be paired opposite Arijit Singh’s son, introducing a completely new on-screen duo.