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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Vijay Inducts Srinath, Wilson Among 23 Ministers In TVK Govt; Full List Here

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Governor Arlekar approved induction of 23 MLAs into Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet and the swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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  • Portfolios for newly inducted ministers to be announced later.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has approved the recommendation of Chief Minister Vijay to induct 23 MLAs into the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers, marking the first major Cabinet expansion of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Raj Bhavan confirmed that the Governor had formally accepted the Chief Minister’s recommendation to appoint the legislators as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony for the ministers-designate took place on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

Major Cabinet Expansion In Vijay Govt

The Cabinet expansion is being viewed as a significant political move by the Vijay-led administration as it seeks to balance regional representation, caste equations, and governance priorities including maintaining alliance balance. The event was attended by VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who is an alliance partner of the newly formed TVK government.

In the cabinet expansion event, Vande Mataram was first sung amid controversies. 

The 23 legislators selected for ministerial berths represent constituencies spread across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts. The list includes 23 ministers--21 ministers from TVK and two ministers from the Congress.

Among those to be inducted are Vijay's friend Srinath from Thoothukudi, Kamali S from Avinashi, C. Vijayalakshmi from Kumarapalayam, R.V. Ranjithkumar from Kancheepuram, and Vinoth from Kumbakonam.

MLAs From Across Tamil Nadu Included

The list also includes Rajeev from Thiruvadanai, B. Rajkumar from Cuddalore, V. Gandhiraj from Arakkonam, Mathan Raja P from Ottapidaram, and Jegadeshwari K from Rajapalayam.

Other ministers-designate are Rajesh Kumar S from Killiyoor, M. Vijay Balaji from Erode East, Logesh Tamilselvan D from Rasipuram, Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A from Salem South, and Ramesh from Srirangam.

Full Tamil Nadu Cabinet List

  • Srinath (214  Thoothukudi Assembly Constituency)  
  • Kamali.  S (112  Avinashi  Assembly Constituency)  
  • C. Vijayalakshmi  (97  Kumarapalayam Assembly Constituency)
  • R.V. Ranjithkumar  (37  Kancheepuram Assembly Constituency)  
  • Vinoth  (171 Kumbakonam Assembly Constituency)  
  • Rajeev (210  Thiruvadanai Assembly Constituency)  
  • B. Rajkumar (155  Cuddalore Assembly Constituency)  
  • V. Gandhiraj (38  Arakkonam Assembly Constituency)  
  • Mathan Raja.  P (217 Ottapidaram Assembly Constituency)  
  • Jegadeshwari.  K (202 Rajapalayam Assembly Constituency)  
  • Rajesh Kumar.  S (234  Killiyoor  Assembly Constituency)  
  • M. Vijay Balaji (98  Erode East Assembly Constituency)  
  • Logesh Tamilselvan  D (92  Rasipuram Assembly Constituency)
  • Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. A (90  Salem South Assembly Constituency)
  • Ramesh (139  Srirangam Assembly Constituency)  
  • P. Viswanathan (188  Melur Assembly Constituency)  
  • Kumar. R (26  Velachery Assembly Constituency)  
  • Thennarasu. K (29  Sriperumpudhur Assembly Constituency)  
  • V. Sampath Kumar (118  Coimbatore North Assembly Constituency)
  • Mohamed Farvas. J (183  Aranthangi Assembly Constituency)  
  • D. Sarathkumar (31  Tambaram Assembly Constituency)  
  • N. Marie Wilson (11  Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Constituency)  
  • Vignesh K (122  Kinathukadavu Assembly Constituency)   

ALSO READ: India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir

Ceremony Scheduled At Lok Bhavan

The expansion comes at a crucial time for the new government, which has already faced political scrutiny over recent administrative decisions and tender-related controversies. Political observers believe the induction of new ministers could help strengthen the administration’s governance structure and improve coordination across departments.

The portfolios for the newly inducted ministers are expected to be announced following the oath-taking ceremony.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Which districts are represented by the newly inducted ministers?

The 23 legislators represent constituencies across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Vijay Tamil NAdu Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expansion
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