Delhi-NCR Cab And Auto Strike Begins, Commuters May Face Trouble For 3 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commercial vehicle unions launched a three-day strike in Delhi-NCR.

Strike protests Delhi government's increased environment compensation cess.

Transport services disrupted, impacting daily commuters and drivers' earnings.

Over 68 unions united against perceived unjust policies affecting transport.

Commercial vehicle unions across Delhi-NCR began a three-day strike on Thursday in protest against the Delhi government's decision to increase the environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles. The strike will continue till Saturday and is expected to disrupt cab, auto-rickshaw and several other transport services across the National Capital Region, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

More than 68 transport unions have backed the “chakka jam” call under the banner of the All India Motor Transport Congress and the United Front of All Transport Associations.

The All India Motor Transport Congress, which represents truck operators, private buses, taxis and maxi cab associations, held a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday where members strongly objected to the cess hike.

Joint Statement

In a joint statement, transport bodies said over 68 associations and unions from across Delhi-NCR had united under the AIMTC banner and decided to suspend transport operations from May 21 to May 23 in protest against what they described as “unjust and unfair policies” imposed on the transport sector by the Commission for Air Quality Management, courts and the Delhi government.

Speaking about the strike, taxi driver Narendra Tiwari said the earnings of drivers have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

“The situation is very bad as fares have been reduced. Rapido was paying Rs 30 per kilometre between April 18 and 25, but now it has been brought down to around Rs 15-16 per kilometre,” he said.

Tiwari added that drivers are participating in the protest from May 21 to May 23 and are hoping authorities will address their concerns over falling fares and rising operational costs.